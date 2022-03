Happy wintertime, everyone! My name is Yukon, and this is my long-time friend Dakota, and we would love to show you how much fun wintertime can be. Maybe you can tell by our crystal-blue eyes that we are Siberian huskies and we were born and bred to be winter athletes. But what you might not know is that we are also loyal and loving companions to people and as you can tell from our photo, we are just as happy to lounge on your floor as we are to be snow-dogs in your backyard.

PETS ・ 14 DAYS AGO