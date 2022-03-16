'I want to win here': Pirates All-Star CF Bryan Reynolds ready to become club cornerstone

Bryan Reynolds has only three major-league seasons under his belt, so he hardly can believe he’s one of the longest-tenured players on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

After playing in his first All-Star Game and finishing as a finalist for the Gold Glove and Silver Slugger awards, Reynolds has become one of the faces of the franchise as it endures a rebuild.

Despite rampant rumors during the lockout that Reynolds was a trade candidate, he was blunt when asked if he wants to be one of the building blocks for the Pirates’ future: “Yeah, of course.”

The 27-year-old center fielder enters his first year of arbitration eligibility and is projected to boost his salary from $601,000 last season to the $4.5 million range. Reynolds turned down a contract extension last spring but said he isn’t against signing a long-term deal with the Pirates.

“We haven’t talked about anything specific like that, but I’ve said that I like Pittsburgh and I like the teammates we’ve got in here,” Reynolds said Wednesday morning at LECOM Park. “I like it here, so …”

So it becomes an issue of whether the Pirates can build a winning team in the window where Reynolds remains under club control that will determine whether he becomes a cornerstone or a trade chip.

Reynolds, who played on Vanderbilt’s 2014 NCAA champions, believes the Pirates are closer to contending than their 101-loss season last year would indicate because of a young core that includes third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes and a minor-league system headlined by top-15 prospect Oneil Cruz and ranked No. 3 by Baseball America.

“I want to win here,” Reynolds said. “I know that it can be done. We’ve done it before. I definitely want to be part of that,” Reynolds said. “We’ve got a great staff, a ton of talent in the minors, a lot of good, young talent in the big leagues, too. The future’s bright. We’ll get there.”

Reynolds, 27, is the brightest bat in the Pirates’ lineup. He bounced back from an abysmal season in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season — where he batted .189 — by slashing .302/.390/.522 with 35 doubles, eight triples, 24 home runs and 90 RBIs while batting third in the order. He led all major-league center fielders with a .934 OPS and 82 RBIs at the position and tied for the MLB lead in triples.

“There’s a quiet confidence about his game,” Pirates outfielder Ben Gamel said. “You don’t hear him, but you see him. I think he’s a superstar in the making, for sure, just the way he goes out and posts up every day. He wants to be in there every day. It’s great to see. … That’s the thing about him in the lineup: He’s getting everyone more good pitches to hit.”

Pirates manager Derek Shelton believes the key to Reynolds taking the next step in his career is making sure he swings at the right pitches. After hitting .376 in June to raise his batting average to .316, Reynolds started seeing fewer pitches in the strike zone last season and his batting average suffered. He batted .268 from July 1-Sept. 26.

“Sometimes you get into situations where he may not get a lot of pitches to hit,” Shelton said. “He has to make sure he swings at the right one.”

When they traded away All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier at the deadline and Gold Glove catcher Jacob Stallings in the offseason, Reynolds lost two of his closest friends on the team. He’s well aware that he could be next to go.

“There’s been a lot of turnaround. It’s weird to think that I’m one of the guys that’s been here the longest because I really haven’t been up for that long,” said Reynolds, who debuted in April 2019. “We’ve got some guys that need to fill some shoes, to step up and lead us, but we’ve got some guys that can do that. I’m not going to change anything specifically about how I operate, but I’m ready for whatever.”