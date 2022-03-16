Times Advocate goes digital only; suspends print publication
Wicked Local
4 days ago
The Times Advocate will cease publishing a print newspaper and will instead exclusively offer news online at www.wickedlocal.com/timesadvocate, on social media, via digital newsletters and other platforms. The final print edition of The Times Advocate will be May 4, 2022....
Technical people understand that life is all about efficiency. Whether that's using the most powerful and efficient laptop or finding ways to save time while running errands, the more productive you can be, the more time you have for the things you enjoy in life. Speaking of which, if school...
Portland productivity and leadership consulting firm Productive Flourishing is taking its much-beloved planner fully digital with an app. To do so, the company has raised its first outside chunk of capital, with $300,000 coming from a single angel investor plus $42,224 raised through a successful Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign. The new app is called Momentum and its development is well underway.
Michelle has been editor of the four Pikes Peak Newspapers (Pikes Peak Courier; Tri-Lakes Tribune; Cheyenne Edition; and Woodmen Edition) since June 2019. A Pennsylvania native and Penn State journalism graduate, she joined The Gazette's staff in 2015.
Danielle Guizio is jumping into the world of tech with its newly-launched Digital Camcorder. While a camera drop is unusual for a fashion label, the release comes as no surprise due to the internet’s continued interest in all things Y2K. Prior to its camera launch, Danielle Guizio had been channeling the nostalgic trend through its knit shrugs, mini skirts and more.
The NHS is rolling out a second round of Covid booster vaccines as infections surge across the UK.From Monday over 75s, care home residents and those with weak immune systems will be able to book another jab.Covid cases have been steadily increasing since the end of February when the government lifted all remaining restrictions.Despite the rise in cases Sajid Javid, the health secretary, said the government's "level of concern" has not changed.This, he told the BBC, was because the number of people in hospital with the illness "are still well below their peak". He said the rise in cases was due to people mixing more after normal life resumed following the axing of curbs and the more infectious BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron, although “we know that vaccines work just as well against this sub-variant.”The health secretary also said “that it’s possible there will be an autumn booster campaign, probably for those that are 50 and over”.
SUDBURY – The only print newspaper covering the Town of Sudbury will go print only come May. Founded in 1951, the Sudbury Town Crier will be a digital only media outlet starting May 5, announced its owner Gannett, the largest newspaper conglomerate in the United States. Gannett also announced...
The CEO of Fairmont Hot Springs Resort in B.C. has issued an apology after telling women at a conference to "go clean some rooms and do some dishes." Vivek Sharma apologized for his comments and also announced he has stepped down from two boards that he was a member of.
Comments / 0