The stock market's recent death cross isn't as scary as its name suggests based on historical performance, according to Fundstrat

By Matthew Fox
Markets Insider
 4 days ago
  • The S&P 500 flashed a technical death cross for the first time in two years on Monday.
  • The death cross is a moving average crossover strategy that some traders use as a signal to sell a security.
  • But historical data shows that the sell indicator has a less-than-stellar track record, according to Fundstrat.

MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
Markets Insider

Legendary investor Jeremy Grantham says Russia's attack could be the start of a multiyear 'Super Cold War' — and explains how that isn't doom for stock markets

Jeremy Grantham suggested Russia's attack on Ukraine could lead to a multiyear "Super Cold War." Wars aren't bad for stock markets, and they have led to technological improvements, the GMO co-founder said. There are trillion-dollar innovative opportunities in nations overcoming their reliance on Russia, he suggested.
Stocks
Economy
Stock Market
Markets
Yeti to Stop Selling Coolers and Other Products at Lowe’s: Here’s Why

If you were thinking about heading to your closest Lowe’s store to pick up a new Yeti cooler, you may want to reconsider. That’s right, Outsiders. Word is being passed down that Yeti will be pulling all of their popular coolers from Lowe’s stores around the nation. The move looks to be part of a big-picture strategy by the luxury cooler maker. They will be cutting down on their wholesale footprint by lessening the number of retail stores they work with. That will also allow them to focus more on their digital audience.
ECONOMY
Bitcoin price: Crypto market crashes dramatically after new US announcement

The cryptocurrency market has crashed spectacularly – after a brief positive bounce.Over Wednesday, most large coins saw considerable gains after the White House revealed its plans for the regulation of cryptocurrency. The plans – which were published early, seemingly by accident – were largely received positively by those who back digital currencies.But early on Thursday, cryptocurrencies started to crash again. They continued to trade down throughout the day.It means that most cryptocurrencies are back to where they were trading before Wednesday’s brief upturn.And it means that the market is back to trading down over the last week, building on continued uncertainty...
ACCIDENTS
How the Fed Interest Rate Hikes Will Impact Consumers

As the Federal Reserve kicks off a two-day meeting, analysts expect that a rate hike to help curb rising inflation will finally be announced. Greg McBride, the chief financial analyst at Bankrate, joined Cheddar News to explain what this could mean for your wallet. "This is the beginning. This is not a one-and-done. This is the start of a series of interest rate hikes that we're going to see over the course of the next year or two, and there's a cumulative effect here as it pertains to the pocketbook," he said.
BUSINESS
Stock market’s Monday rally can’t halt death cross forming in S&P 500 amid inflation fears, Russia-Ukraine clash

The S&P 500 index is closing in on a death cross Monday, an ominous chart pattern that underscores an asset’s downtrend. A death cross appears when the 50-day moving average crosses below the 200-day moving average, an event that many chart watchers view as marking the spot a shorter-term correction morphs into a longer-term downtrend.
STOCKS
