ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

20 Amazing Repurposed Furniture Transformations You Have To See

By Lucy Clark
House Digest
House Digest
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're interested in learning how to flip and repurpose furniture on the cheap, but don't know where to start, read on for some serious...

www.housedigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
PopSugar

Burrow's Best Furniture Pieces For Small Spaces

Over the past few years, the way we shop for furniture has totally changed. It's more about browsing the web rather than visiting department stores. While it might sound difficult to order an investment piece before you've even seen it, we think the opposite. Thanks to smart direct-to-consumer brands, it's easy to virtually experience online shopping with photos, videos, and customer reviews. One of our current favorite brands that does it all is Burrow.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Real Simple

This Hidden Amazon Storefront Is Filled With Outdoor Decor and Furniture for a Cozy Backyard

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Feeling like your backyard patio is lacking personality? Then it's definitely time for a refresh ahead of spring. Whether you're in need of updated patio furniture, outdoor entertainment essentials for the family, or just a few decorative items to make your space feel like a tropical resort, Amazon is the best place to shop affordable finds that fit your style. In fact, there's a hidden storefront dedicated to making your patio feel like a relaxing escape.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture#Thrift Store#Craigslist#Repurposing#Spray Paint
purewow.com

The One Thing in the Bathroom Everyone Forgets to Clean

Ah, the humble shower curtain liner: It’s the thing you don’t give much thought to—until it’s visibly dingy, with hard water and soap scum stains, or worse, that “pink slime” (a strain of mostly harmless yet gross-looking bacteria) streaking it. And at that point, you may be wondering whether you should even bother scrubbing it—or just toss it and start over.
HOME & GARDEN
People

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts — Up to 62% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding the discounted furniture you actually want is easier said than done, even though there are plenty of stores to shop from. One of the best places to score seriously good deals is from Amazon's secret outlet, which is always teeming with tons of furniture deals — especially right now.
SHOPPING
thespruce.com

Should You Wash New Sheets Before Using Them?

When you snag a brand new, plush sheet set from your favorite brand, it’s tempting to make your bed and jump in as soon as you rip open the packaging. While those new sheets may look luxuriously comfy right off the bat, they could be harboring some unwelcome particles, like dust and dirt. Plus, the products used to keep them looking nice on the shelf could make them feel scratchy and uncomfortable. While there’s no hard-and-fast rule that says you have to wash your new sheets before using them, we strongly suggest it.
HOME & GARDEN
MLive.com

Wayfair’s 72-hour Clearance Sale has deals on furniture, bedding, lighting and more

Wayfair is having a huge 72-hour Clearance Sale, and there are great deals to be had as we turn the corner into spring. This Clearance Sale offers steep savings on everything from furniture for your home and office, bedding sets, area rugs and bathroom fixtures. And don’t miss deals on lighting for inside and outside your home, small appliances, as well as outdoor furniture and more.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
SPY

19 Laundry Room Ideas That’ll Organize Your Life (Plus 44 Products You Need To Do It Well)

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Not many people actually enjoy the act of doing laundry. But that’s just all the more reason to create a functional, organized space that allows you to get the job done as quickly as possible. Of course, not all laundry rooms are created equal. Some of us have spacious rooms on the main floor or upstairs, while others have laundry rooms tucked away in basements across the country. Then there are those genius laundry...
HOME & GARDEN
BobVila

How to Remove Pilling From Clothes Using an Item You Probably Have in Your Bathroom

After a few washes, once-pristine wool or cotton fabric often grows visibly fuzzy. The all-too-common tragedy of pilling fabric has ruined many a favorite sweater, but it doesn’t have to be this way. If you’re looking for how to get rid of fuzz on your clothes, there are several effective solutions—including one everyday item that’s likely sitting in your medicine cabinet. Believe it or not, the safety razor in your bathroom can effectively remove pilling from clothes in a pinch!
APPAREL
Apartment Therapy

The Best Furniture and Decor You Can Get Right Now for Under $100

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Decorating a room is kind of like picking out an outfit. You’re pulling an assortment of pieces you love to represent your personal taste. One of the main differences, though, is budget. You can buy a whole head-to-toe ensemble, accessories and all, for less than, say, the cost of a brand-new nightstand alone. And, honestly, some of the prices attached to even the smallest furniture or decor pieces can feel like the biggest decorating deterrent.
INTERIOR DESIGN
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
18K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy