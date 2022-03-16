MDH accepting applications for 2022-2023 health career scholarships

MACOMB – Scholarship applications are now being accepted for the 2022-23 academic year, open to those pursuing a career in a healthcare-related field.

The Auxiliary to McDonough District Hospital and the MDH Foundation have established funds for students to help financially fulfill their academic goals. Scholarship funds assist students enrolled in a curriculum leading to a healthcare-related field.

In addition, MDH employees wanting to expand their skills through additional course work, job-related seminars, or professional certification programs are encouraged to apply.

Last year, approximately $16,000 in scholarships was awarded. This year thanks to generous donors, approximately $35,000 will be awarded.

Applications are available online at MDH.org/Scholarships or in the Human Resources Department (lower level of the Hospital). Applications must be completed and submitted by June 1, 2022. For more information, contact MDH Foundation at (309) 836-1757.