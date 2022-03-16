ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star James Kennedy’s girlfriend, Ally Lewber?

By Caroline Blair
 4 days ago

James Kennedy has moved on with Ally Lewber just three months after announcing his breakup from ex-fiancée Raquel Leviss .

The “Vanderpump Rules” star made his and Lewber’s relationship Instagram-official Tuesday with photos from a romantic getaway to Tulum.

“James met Ally recently, and they have been dating for a few months now,” his rep told Us Weekly . “He’s super happy and excited to see what the future holds.”

Kennedy, 30, previously revealed that he met his girlfriend in January after deejaying a concert for co-star Tom Sandoval’s cover band, The Most Extras, in Agoura Hills, Calif.

“She was with her friends that were fans,” he told castmate Lala Kent on her “Give Them Lala” podcast in February.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qdYla_0eh7juSl00
Kennedy made his relationship Instagram-official Tuesday.James Kennedy/Instagram

The DJ noted that Lewber is not “big on Instagram,” as her account is private and only has about 2,200 followers.

Lewber is an entertainment journalist with a “passion for movies, pop culture, entertainment news, and human-interest stories,” according to her LinkedIn page .

She currently resides in Los Angeles and graduated from Belmont University in Nashville in 2018 with a degree in entertainment industry studies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pU5qV_0eh7juSl00
Lewber moved to Los Angeles after graduating from college.ally.lewber/Facebook

It appears she currently works as a front desk receptionist at Soho House in West Hollywood, a private members’ club with locations across the country.

Kennedy has yet to tag his girlfriend in his Instagram posts, but he has shared plenty photos of the two packing on the PDA from their various adventures .

“Only the most magical trip I’ve ever experienced in my entire life,” he captioned Tuesday’s post . “Here’s a little slide show of todays adventure…. Share the love people! and the positivity! cause life’s too short.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OJMKZ_0eh7juSl00
Kennedy said he is “taking [his] time” with Lewber. James Kennedy/Instagram

When Kent, 31, asked whether fans can expect to see Lewber on the next season of “Vanderpump Rules” (if Bravo renews it), Kennedy said it is up to her.

“Look, it’s too early to say, honestly. I do like this girl, I really do,” he told Kent. “I don’t know. We’ll see what happens. I can’t ask any girl to do that.

“With [Lewber], I’m taking my time. She gets to really choose what she wants to do with that whole situation, and then for me, it’s like, I have to decide as well.”

Kennedy was previously engaged to Leviss, 27, for just six months. They announced their split at the “Pump Rules” Season 9 reunion, which taped in December and aired in January.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Us Weekly
