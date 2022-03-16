ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hochul signs package of legislation to address workplace harassment & discrimination

Cover picture for the articleLegislation establishes confidential hotline for complaints of workplace sexual harassment; includes state and all public employers as subject to Human Rights Law; prohibits release of personnel records as a retaliatory action against employees. Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a package of legislation to address workplace harassment and discrimination. Legislation...

IN THIS ARTICLE
