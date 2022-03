CALABASAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 7, 2022-- Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today that John Manning has joined Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation (MMCC) as a senior vice president responsible for overseeing capital markets finance services in the Western United States. Manning has over 20 years of experience in commercial real estate financing and has closed more than $12 billion in real estate originations.

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO