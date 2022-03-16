How to watch Kansas City Royals spring training
SURPRISE, Ariz. – The lockout is over, and the Kansas City Royals are ready to hit the diamond again in spring training.
Six pre-season games will be broadcast live on Bally Sports.
- Sunday, March 20 vs Arizona Diamondbacks – 3:05 p.m.
- Monday, March 21 at Los Angels Angels – 3:10 p.m.
- Tuesday, March 22 vs Oakland Athletics – 3:05 p.m.
- Friday, March 25 vs Texas Rangers – 3:05 p.m.
- Saturday, March 26 vs Los Angeles Dodgers – 8:05 p.m.
- Tuesday, April 5 at Milwaukee Brewers – 2:10 p.m.
The games will also be available for stream on the Bally Sports app.Kansas City Royals release updated schedule
With an updated schedule, the Royals kick off the regular season kicking off on April 7 at Kauffman Stadium against the Cleveland Guardians.
The Royals finished the 2021 season with a 74-88 record and fourth in the American League Central Division.
