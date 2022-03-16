ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

How to watch Kansas City Royals spring training

By Juan Cisneros
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ggmOe_0eh7iIFs00

SURPRISE, Ariz. – The lockout is over, and the Kansas City Royals are ready to hit the diamond again in spring training.

Six pre-season games will be broadcast live on Bally Sports.

  • Sunday, March 20 vs Arizona Diamondbacks – 3:05 p.m.
  • Monday, March 21 at Los Angels Angels – 3:10 p.m.
  • Tuesday, March 22 vs Oakland Athletics – 3:05 p.m.
  • Friday, March 25 vs Texas Rangers – 3:05 p.m.
  • Saturday, March 26 vs Los Angeles Dodgers – 8:05 p.m.
  • Tuesday, April 5 at Milwaukee Brewers – 2:10 p.m.

The games will also be available for stream on the Bally Sports app.

Kansas City Royals release updated schedule

With an updated schedule, the Royals kick off the regular season kicking off on April 7 at Kauffman Stadium against the Cleveland Guardians.

The Royals finished the 2021 season with a 74-88 record and fourth in the American League Central Division.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
The Spun

Yankees Trade Former MLB Home Run Leader: Fans React

Earlier this week, the New York Yankees made the decision to re-sign first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract. In 49 regular season games with the Yankees, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He also flashed the type of defense that has earned him four Gold Glove awards in his career.
MLB
KSN News

Photos: Friday morning crash on I-70 a ‘mess’

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A crash involving a FedEx truck on westbound I-70 in Topeka near the Gage exit will cause delays Friday morning. The right lane was closed as crews cleaned up the crash site, however, the exit was open. Shawnee County Dispatch called the crash a mess because it is a package truck and […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Athletics#Arizona Diamondbacks#The Kansas City Royals#Bally Sports#The Cleveland Guardians#Ksn Tv
KSN News

Driver missing after car and train collide

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A car crashed with a train early Friday morning south of Mulvane. Investigators say the driver lived, but they have not been able to find them. The call came in around 3:30 a.m. of a crash at 120th Avenue North, between Oliver and Woodlawn. When first responders got to the scene, […]
MULVANE, KS
KSN News

Trial begins Monday in shooting that killed football player

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A trial begins Monday for a man accused in a 2019 shooting in Kansas that killed a college football player and wounded a teammate of the victim, a man who now plays in the NFL. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Francisco Mendez is the only person arrested and charged in the […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KSN News

Man dies in motorcycle crash near Lake Afton

Updated to clarify the name of crash victim WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said a 50-year-old man crashed his motorcycle near Lake Afton around 8:20 Monday night. Layne Eberle of Wichita was the only person involved in the crash. He was riding his bike east on West 39th Street South, also […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

23 convictions for Wichita drug ring run from prison

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Almost two dozen people have been convicted of being involved in a Wichita drug ring. Investigators say a man doing time for murder was the mastermind from his prison cell. This week, a federal jury convicted the final two defendants in the case. KSN first reported about the drug ring two […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

‘Shot over 80 times:’ Man accused in Topeka drive-by that hit toddler

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story originally reported details about the arrest shared by the Wichita Police Department. The Topeka Police Department and Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office have now shared clarification that some of WPD’s information was incorrect. WICHITA (KSNT) – Wichita police have arrested a man Thursday who they say was involved in a Topeka […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

9-year-old boy dies in crash near downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 9-year-old boy has died after a car crash that took place near downtown Wichita on Saturday night. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), officers responded to an injury accident at the intersection of W Kellogg Ave and S Seneca St around 10:15 p.m. Upon arrival, Wichita police say they […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Governor Kelly declares drought emergency, warnings and watches

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly declared a drought emergency, warnings and watches for every county in Kansas on Thursday due to dry conditions causing high fire danger. “The majority of the state of Kansas has experienced drought or abnormally dry conditions for the past several months,” said Kelly. “Unfortunately, these conditions are […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

14-year-old killed, two teens arrested in Towne East Mall shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police officers are currently investigating a shooting that occurred at the Towne East Square Mall Friday afternoon. Reports of an active shooter came in around 5:30 p.m. at the mall located at E Kellogg Drive and Rock Road. 8 p.m. update: Around 5:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a call […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy