Woman faces charges after boyfriend dead in shooting

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman will be charged with shooting and killing her boyfriend earlier this week, according to court documents filed on Wednesday.

Court records show Sakina Muhammad, 21, of Wyoming will be charged with open murder and felony firearm following the death of her boyfriend, 27-year-old Kwan Winston. If convicted, she could face life in prison.

Muhammad was in the Kent County jail Wednesday and could be arraigned as early as Thursday.

On Sunday night, officers found Winston dead at the couple’s apartment building on Taft Avenue south of 28th Street. He had been shot in the head and arm, court documents say.

Police were sent to the apartment after Muhammad’s parent called them saying Muhammad had been involved in a domestic dispute with Winston.

Muhammad and her 11-month-old daughter, also Winston’s child, went missing Sunday night. They were found the next morning. The child was found safe and police say that she is with Children’s Protective Services while officers look for a more permanent caretaker.

Earlier documents show Winston had a history of abuse against Muhammad. He had faced previous assault charges in 2019 and again in January, both listing Muhammad as the victim. At the time of his death, Winston was awaiting sentencing on assault charges to which he had pleaded no contest.

Police say the couple had court protection orders but violated them by continuing to live together.

*Correction: A previous version of this article mislabeled the second count Muhammad faces. She was charged with open murder and felony firearm. We regret the error, which has been fixed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.