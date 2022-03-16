Letter: GOP doesn't want us to vote

Re “Don’t coddle right-wing lunatics” (March 6):. Steven Greenhut has excellent advice, but I think it’s a little late for the GOP to try to somehow revamp its image. By catering to Donald Trump’s Confederate flag-waving neo-Dixiecrat base, Republicans have cemented themselves into even more of a minority party than they were before. The party of Lincoln, Eisenhower and Reagan has become effectively the party of Strom Thurmond. Polls show that most voters are unhappy with the Democrats, who have become captive to their own far-left base, but what’s the alternative now that Republicans have decided to self-destruct along with whining RINO loser Trump? I suggest the real Republicans remaining, like Liz Chaney, form some kind of new conservative party that ignores Trump and returns to the sensible, inclusive conservative values that most people seem to want, including the voters that Trump’s witless minions have written off. The sooner the better.

POLITICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO