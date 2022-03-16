ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healthy Spring Snacks with SC- DHEC Snap Program, Text To Be Well Initiative

 4 days ago

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Just in time for Spring we are speaking with SNAP-ED Dietitian/Nutrition of SC DHEC Jessica Morrison about delicious foods that are...

30 Best Healthy Sweet Snacks, According to Dietitians

Of course prioritizing nutrient-dense foods the majority of the time is important, but sensibly indulging in your favorite foods is important too. And when those sugar cravings hit, choosing a healthier option that still tastes good can help keep you on track with your nutrition and diet. "Naturally occurring sugars like those in fruit come packed with other beneficial nutrients like antioxidants and fiber," says Registered Dietitian and Deputy Director of the Good Housekeeping Institute Nutrition Lab Stefani Sassos. "But added sugars, the ones that literally get added to the food we eat, contribute zero nutrients and added empty calories." Examples of added sugars include white table sugar and high fructose corn syrup.
Jessica Morrison
Are wellness programs worth the money?

How are your employee wellness program doing? Are employees utilizing them? Are you getting a good return on your investments?. If you answered: Not great, no and no, you’re not alone. Many employers have implemented employee wellness programs with the goal to reduce the never-ending costs of health care...
Spring salads bring in the season with snap

After a confusing week of weather, followed by the shift to daylight saving time, most of us are more than ready for spring. In the garden and in the produce aisle, this will mean an abundance of local asparagus, tart radishes, tender peas and juicy strawberries. What better way to feature these fresh ingredients than in a salad, starting with the pasta dish in the photo.
Science Says Keeping Shoes Inside Your Home May Negatively Impact Your Air Quality and Expose You to Harmful Pathogens

Although you likely clean your shoes off before wearing them inside your home, recently published research reveals that it's best to not even bring them inside at all. Two chemists—Mark Patrick Taylor, chief environmental scientist with the Environmental Protection Agency and Gabriel Filippelli, chancellor's professor of earth sciences and executive director at Indiana University Environmental Resilience Institute—have spent the past decade examining the indoor environment and the contaminants people are exposed to in their own homes. They found that wearing your shoes inside may disrupt the air quality in your home.
Wellness on the Go: Healthy Habits for Long Car Rides

The cozy interior of your car can feel like a cramped nightmare space after a few hours on the road. But long car rides don't have to be all bad. Here's how to bring a little comfort and wellness to your car even as the miles fly by. 1. Check...
