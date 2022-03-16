Letter: Fitz and our flag

My block lost three mature trees in the past four days. Two of them were on the “grand tree” list. One was diseased, the others were inconvenient. After all, oak leaves are messy this time of year. Our ”green” St. Petersburg lost total protection of our trees when Tallahassee overrode our right to do so. St. Petersburg sent a resolution to Tallahassee in support of SB 596, which died in committee in last year’s session of the Legislature. If it had passed, it would have repealed the provision of 2019′s HB 1159, which allows grand trees to be cut down if an arborist or landscape architect signs off that the tree presents a danger. That law has been disastrous for local municipal tree protection efforts. So here we are in 2022 ,and we are still fighting to protect one of our greatest resources from indiscriminate removal. Sound the alarm, raise your voices, and stop the saws.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO