Politics

Letter: Fitz and our flag

By Elaine Spindler, Green Valley
 4 days ago

Saturday’s opinion by Fitz really hit home. I,too, have witnessed houses with the American flag flying...

Tampa Bay Times

Stop the saws and save our trees | Letters

My block lost three mature trees in the past four days. Two of them were on the “grand tree” list. One was diseased, the others were inconvenient. After all, oak leaves are messy this time of year. Our ”green” St. Petersburg lost total protection of our trees when Tallahassee overrode our right to do so. St. Petersburg sent a resolution to Tallahassee in support of SB 596, which died in committee in last year’s session of the Legislature. If it had passed, it would have repealed the provision of 2019′s HB 1159, which allows grand trees to be cut down if an arborist or landscape architect signs off that the tree presents a danger. That law has been disastrous for local municipal tree protection efforts. So here we are in 2022 ,and we are still fighting to protect one of our greatest resources from indiscriminate removal. Sound the alarm, raise your voices, and stop the saws.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Victoria Advocate

Letter: Let's get our country back on track

No doubt about it, prices are going through the roof. The culprit is the price of fossil fuels. What can we do about it? I am retired and on a fixed-income. Believe me when I say that the prices nowadays were not what they were when I retired. Back then I wasn't rich but I had enough income to live comfortably. Today it's very hard to make ends meet. As long as the federal government controls our lives, we will have trouble.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: When is our government going to sanction US oligarchs?

Regarding “Fleeing sanctions, oligarchs seek safe ports for superyachts” (March 6): I am so glad to hear the U.S. government is going after the Russian oligarchs to put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin. Perhaps next, our government will go after American oligarchs, and make them pay their fair share of taxes.
FOREIGN POLICY
Lancaster Online

We must find our common humanity [letter]

Where have all the flowers of democracy gone, long time passing?. History does not repeat itself, yet there are dynamic patterns to warn us. Plant violence and you shall reap the whirlwind, a bitter harvest. Here are three examples of violence’s consequence. First, you create a Big Lie, then you...
POLITICS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Effort to malign Biden is an insult to our troops' bravery

The letter "Are coddled young Americans ready for war with Russia?" (Feb. 27) was a vicious insult to our dedicated troops. The letter writer makes the invasion of Ukraine into an opportunity to malign President Joe Biden as weak, our entire military as unprepared, and an entire generation as fat, lazy and undisciplined. Regarding his expressed opinions, three adjectives that come to mind are uniformed, simplistic and curmudgeonly.
MILITARY
Daily Freeman

Letter: Help keep our Native American heritage alive

The Association of Native Americans of the Hudson Valley, known as ANA, meets on the third Friday of each month, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at 28 Mountain Road, Shokan. Meetings are held at the American Legion Hall next door to the New York State Police substation, and are open to the public.
SHOKAN, NY

