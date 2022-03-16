ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recall alert: More than 3 million bottles of Airborne recalled after injuries reported

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago

More than three million bottles of Airborne gummies are being recalled because of a risk of injury when the bottle is opened for the first time.

An alert from the Consumer Product Safety Commission said pressure can build up in the recalled bottles, causing the cap and seal to pop off with force.

Reckitt, the company that manufactures Airborne, said it has received 70 reports of the cap or seal popping off the bottles, and 18 reports of minor injuries. One person’s eye was injured, requiring medical attention.

The recalled bottles were sold at Target, Walgreens, CVS, Kroger, Sam’s Club, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Costco, Walmart, and online at Amazon.com and schiffvitamins.com from May 2020 through February 2022.

The recall only involves 63 and 75 count bottles of Airborne gummies, sold in blueberry pomegranate, orange and assorted fruit flavors with specific UPC numbers. To check to see if a bottle you have has been recalled, enter the number on the company’s website here. The UPC code is listed along the bottom of the bottle.

Airborne gummies recalled Photo illustrating where to look for the product's UPC code. (CPSC)

Any customer who has a recalled bottle should not try to open it. Instead, contact Reckitt on its website or by calling 1-888-266-8003 to return the bottle and receive a full refund. Any bottle that is already open is not subject to the recall, because it would have already released the pressure built up.

