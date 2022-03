Prom can be one of the most magical nights of teenagers’ lives. Getting the chance to get dressed up and live like a princess or prince. But for some, affording that perfect dress may be an undue hardship for families. And even if you have the money, it can be hard to justify spending hundreds on a dress you’ll wear once. Plus that’s not the only expense- there’s hair, makeup, nails, dinner, limos. The cost of one night can add up quickly. But one North Carolina church has been helping to make teens who need free prom dresses can access them.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 11 DAYS AGO