NHL

Bruins Recall Jack Studnicka; Assign Marc McLaughlin To Providence

NHL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStudnicka, 23, has produced nine goals and 24 assists for 33 points in 37 AHL games with Providence this season. The 6-foot-2,...

NBC Sports

Should Bruins pay this reported asking price for Sharks d-man Jacob Middleton?

The NHL trade market has been fairly slow the last couple months, but we should see an uptick in activity as Monday's 3 p.m. ET deadline approaches. The Anaheim Ducks made a notable move Monday night by trading defenseman Josh Manson to the Colorado Avalanche for a second-round draft pick and a defenseman prospect.
NHL
Bring Me The News

Wild win physical battle against Bruins

The Minnesota Wild picked up a much-needed win on Wednesday night, outlasting the Boston Bruins for a 3-2 victory in St. Paul. Wednesday's game was a physical battle right from the opening faceoff. After suffering an upper-body injury in the Wild's last meeting with the Bruins, Kirill Kaprizov dominated the first period, scoring a rare power-play goal to put Minnesota on the board.
NHL
FOX Sports

Grzelcyk scores in OT to lift Bruins over Blackhawks 2-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Matt Grzelcyk scored at 1:40 of overtime and the surging Boston Bruins beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on Tuesday night. After taking a cross-ice feed from Taylor Hall, Grzelcyk whipped a shot past goalie Marc-Andre Fleury to end it on Boston’s 48th shot of the game. Hall had two assists as Boston won its third straight to start a four-game trip and improved to 10-1-1 in its last 12 overall.
NHL
ABC30 Fresno

Fox scores in OT to give Rangers 4-3 win over Ducks

NEW YORK -- - Adam Fox scored 55 seconds into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Tuesday night. Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad and Jonny Brodzinski also scored for the Rangers, who have won five of seven. Artemi Panarin had three assists and Fox added two to help New York improve to 12-2-1 in its last 15 home games. Alexandar Georgiev made 20 saves.
NHL
Jack Studnicka
NESN

Bruins Notes: Bruce Cassidy Felt ‘Playoff’ Atmosphere In Tough Loss Vs. Wild

The Boston Bruins dropped a tough one to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday. The 4-2 loss ended a run in which the Bruins earned at least one point in six straight games. The visiting Bruins had a streaky performance, which started by falling 2-0 to open the first frame. Boston then tied it up behind goals by center Craig Smith and left wing Brad Marchand. Unfortunately for the Bruins, the scoring stopped there and the Wild would tack on two more to end the game.
NHL
NHL

After Rangers trade, Trouba welcomes Vatrano with old photo

New teammates have known each other since they were kids. Jacob Trouba welcomed Frank Vatrano to the New York Rangers by tweeting out a more than 10-year-old image of the two of them sitting in a school classroom. The defenseman included a message in his tweet sent Wednesday night. "We...
NHL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'GOOD MOVE FOR OUR CLUB'

The Flames react to the Jarnkrok trade following a big win over the Devils. "Good move for our club. Right-hand shot, Play in the Top 9. He's a player that's had to play in playoff races, which is important for our club, I think. "He's a really good, all-around player....
NHL
NHL

Red Wings sign Cross Hanas to entry-level contract

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today signed right wing Cross Hanas to a three-year entry-level contract. Hanas, 20, has skated in 53 games for the Western Hockey League's Portland Winterhawks this season and ranks among the team leaders with 22 goals (4th), 48 assists (1st), 70 points (1st), six power-play goals (4th), a plus-24 rating (5th), 65 penalty minutes (2nd) and 179 shots on goal (5th). The 6-foot-1, 174-pound forward has appeared in 186 career games in four seasons with the Winterhawks, totaling 145 points (54-91-145), 167 penalty minutes and a plus-49 rating. While the 2020-21 WHL campaign was on hold, Hanas also skated in 27 games with the Lincoln Stars in the United States Hockey League, logging 16 points (3-13-16) and 99 penalty minutes.
NHL
NHL

NHL Trade Buzz: Golden Knights could seek goalie help with Lehner injured

Welcome to the NHL Trade Buzz. The 2022 NHL Trade Deadline on Monday (3 p.m. ET) is four days away. Here's a look around the League at the latest deadline doings:. Goalie Robin Lehner and forwards Max Pacioretty and Reilly Smith likely will not return to the lineup soon for the Golden Knights, coach Peter DeBoer said.
NHL
NHL

LA Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche: How to Watch

What you need to know ahead of the game against the Colorado Avalanche:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Avalanche: 42 - 13 - 5 (89 pts) Kings: 33 - 20 - 8 (74 pts) The following players will not be active tonight due to injury: Mikey Anderson, Viktor Arvidsson, Andreas Athanasiou, Dustin Brown, Drew Doughty, Brendan Lemieux and Matt Roy.
NHL
NHL

Sens lose Chabot to fractured hand

The Ottawa Senators are likely to be without defenceman Thomas Chabot for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. Chabot suffered a fracture in his right hand Wednesday night against Columbus. The typical recovery time for that kind of injury is in the six-week range. The Sens have six weeks, and...
NHL
NHL

Saros makes 35 saves for Predators in win against Penguins

NASHVILLE -- Juuse Saros made 35 saves, and Roman Josi had three assists for the Nashville Predators in a 4-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday. Rookie forward Tanner Jeannot scored his 19th goal, and Colton Sissons had two assists for the Predators (35-21-4), who are...
NHL
NHL

NHL On Tap: Giroux to play 1,000th game when Flyers host Predators

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from 10 games Thursday. Claude Giroux is scheduled to play his 1,000th NHL game when the Philadelphia Flyers host the Nashville Predators at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, BSSO, ESPN+, NHL LIVE). Giroux will join Bobby Clarke (1,144) as the second player to reach the milestone with the Flyers. The 34-year-old forward is second in team history in points (900) and assists (609), also behind Clarke (852 assists, 1,210 points). The question is if this will be Giroux's final game with Philadelphia (18-30-11) because he is a pending unrestricted free agent and one of the biggest names on the market before the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline at 3 p.m. ET on Monday. Giroux has played his 15-season NHL career for the Flyers, the past 10 as captain. Defenseman Roman Josi has scored 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) in a seven-game point streak and forward Matt Duchene 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in a seven-game run for Nashville (35-21-4), which is 5-1-0 in its past six games following a 4-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. -- Mike G. Morreale, staff writer.
NHL
NHL

Save of the Season? Islanders goalie Sorokin makes sick stick save

Check out some of the wildest saves of the 2021-22 NHL season. Ilya Sorokin denies Artemi Panarin by laying out across the crease and making an outstanding stick save to keep it scoreless in the 1st period. 00:18 •. No bread, no soup, no goal for you!. That is what...
NHL
The Spun

Juwan Howard Called Out For His Timeout On Thursday

College basketball fans aren’t happy with Juwan Howard once again. His team was up 11 on Colorado State on Thursday afternoon with 32 seconds left when he took a timeout. The game was basically over at that point, but that didn’t stop fans from being upset with the Michigan head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NHL

LA Kings vs. San Jose Sharks: How to Watch

Kings aim to snap losing streak vs. Sharks in the team's final meeting this season. What you need to know ahead of the game against the San Jose Sharks:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: ESPN+. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings vs. Sharks. Team Records:
NHL
NHL

Getting to Know New Ducks Prospect Drew Helleson

At this time last week, Drew Helleson was eager and waiting. The 20-year-old defenseman, then a highly touted prospect of the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche, knew it was a possibility, maybe even a likelihood, that he could become a key piece of a trade deadline deal. So when his phone rang...
NHL

