Wears many hats, figuratively speaking: as well as being the guitarist with Rage Against The Machine, Audioslave, Bruce Springsteen and his ongoing The Atlas Underground solo project, he’s an activist, agitator, comic book author and occasional actor. He also wears many hats, literally speaking, because, well, he owns a lot of hats. Either way, there is going to be plenty to talk about as he faces down your questions. “I’ll answer to the best of my ability… or to the degree of which I’m willing,” he warns us before we begin the grilling.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO