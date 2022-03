Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. I am writing in appreciation for Emily Burnham’s well-researched and perceptive BDN article about my daughter Samantha Smith’s efforts on behalf of peace between the U.S. and the former Soviet Union. I think the reason Samantha’s letter resonated among so many people was because she not only reflected their fears, but also symbolized the innocent children who are the victims of war. The unspeakably tragic scenes we are now witnessing from Russia’s unprovoked and brutal war of choice against Ukraine are vivid manifestations of her question.

POLITICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO