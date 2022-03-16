ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Jodie Comer to Star in Adam McKay Drama ‘Big Swiss’ at HBO

By Jennifer Maas
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe project is based on Jen Beagin’s upcoming book of the same name and will be produced by A24 and McKay’s Hyperobject Industries. An insider tells Variety that 14 bidders were in the running for the title before it landed at HBO. Should the pay TV channel order “Big...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Adam McKay's signature style is spreading. But one of him is enough

Lots of people first encountered Adam McKay's signature style in The Big Short, his 2015 Oscar-nominated movie about the 2008 financial crisis, based on Michael Lewis' book. It involves a kind of jokey, meta, look-at-the-camera way of explaining things that are perceived to be complicated. Sometimes, it points knowingly at what it's doing, as The Big Short did with the famous line "Here's Margot Robbie in a bubble bath to explain."
MOVIES
SFGate

'Winning Time' distracts from its irresistible, feel-good story with Adam McKay's exhausting style

"Winning Time," the new HBO basketball drama about the Los Angeles Lakers' halcyon days in the '80s, is the kind of series that wears its research on its sleeve. Despite its long roster of marquee names - with John C. Reilly, Sally Field, Jason Clarke, Jason Segel, Adrien Brody, Gaby Hoffmann and winsome newcomer Quincy Isaiah comprising a sampling of the cast - the real star of the show is the facts.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodie Comer
Person
Adam Mckay
shefinds

Zendaya Just Wore Sheer Tights As Pants On Date Night With Tom Holland—Her Legs Won't Quit!

From sizzling red carpet looks to stylish Instagram shots, Zendaya, 25, is no stranger to a gorgeous, leggy ensemble. With her model height, the Euphoria actress stunned in a leg-baring LBD look while spotted on a date with her boyfriend Tom Holland, also 25. We love this chic, timeless and classy get-up! After all, what works better for date nights than a little black dress?
CELEBRITIES
People

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrate First Holi as Parents with Backyard Festival of Colors

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are keeping some colorful family traditions alive in their first year of parenthood. The couple celebrated Holi on Friday with a backyard Festival of Colors, sharing some photos and video of their group of friends doused in colored powder. The holiday came just weeks after they welcomed their first baby, a daughter, via surrogate back in January.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Movies#Film Star#A24#Hyperobject Industries#Big Swiss#Bbc America
SFGate

‘Euphoria’ Star Sydney Sweeney Joins Dakota Johnson in Sony’s Marvel Movie ‘Madame Web’

Sydney Sweeney, of “Euphoria” and “White Lotus” fame, has joined “Madame Web,” a comic book tentpole set in Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters. Sweeney’s role has not been announced. As previously reported, Dakota Johnson has been cast as the title character. In the comics, Madame Web is a paralyzed, elderly woman with myasthenia gravis, a chronic autoimmune disorder requiring her to connect to a life support system resembling a spider web.
MOVIES
NBC Los Angeles

Meryl Streep, Adam McKay Join Youth Climate Strike Rally

Adam McKay, director of "Don't Look Up," and actress Meryl Streep will join an indigenous and youth-led coalition at Pershing Square at noon Friday in downtown Los Angeles to support the Youth Climate Strike Los Angeles. The Youth Climate Los Angeles movement has targeted the California Teachers Union to divest...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SFGate

Series Mania’s Rise Reflects Buoyancy of Scripted TV

It may only be six months since 2021’s pandemic-delayed edition of Series Mania took place, but the annual Lille, France-based drama festival returns once again but this time in its traditional slot of March 18-25. It’s been “challenging” for the Series Mania team to pull together 2022’s program so...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Angelina Please, Adult Film Star, Found Dead

Angelina Please, an adult film performer, was found dead in her Las Vegas apartment on March 14. She was 24. There were reportedly no signs of foul play. Please's neighbor, Aspen Brooks, wrote on Twitter that police were called to Please's apartment after she had not been heard from in five days. When police arrived, they found her dead inside, Brooks, who is also a performer, wrote. Sources told AVN authorities found no signs of violence or foul play. A Clark County Medical Examiner also confirmed Please's death to The Sun but could not offer further details of the performer's death because it is a "pending" case.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Netflix Doc ‘Bad Vegan’ Tells a Culinary Crime Story, but Can’t Locate the Truth: TV Review

Netflix has once again found a criminal case whose oddity, extremity, and seeming delusion make for an interesting story. “Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives” — the director of which, Chris Smith, executive produced “Tiger King” and helmed “Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened,” both previously on the streamer — certainly has that to its credit. Sarma Melngailis, a celebrated raw-food chef with a burgeoning restaurant under her control, fell from a perch atop the New York culinary establishment after draining her restaurant’s funds to pay her husband Anthony Strangis, eventually going on the lam with him before being discovered in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, after the couple ordered — irony alert — a Domino’s pizza.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy