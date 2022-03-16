Lil Nas X Returns to Social Media & Teases Songs With Saucy Santana, NBA YoungBoy

Click here to read the full article.

Lil Nas X is back. After a three-month hiatus from and Instagram, the “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” artist surprised his devoted fans on Wednesday (March 16) when he finally started tweeting again from his account. Of course, he had a fitting joke at the ready.

“Why are people surprised I’ve been away for so long? Have y’all really never heard of maternity leave?” the 22-year-old hitmaker wrote, referring to the long-running gag of him giving birth to his baby — also known as his debut album — Montero on Sept. 17. ( Montero is now 6 months old.)

Fans of Lil Nas X have been concerned over the past few months after his sudden departure from social media platforms after sharing that he contracted COVID-19 and joked about having “the Omarion or Alicia Keys variant” of the virus. Even the rapper has missed his own presence from the Web: “I’m so happy i’m back on the internet. I missed me so much,” he wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Once the rapper’s return was out of the way, he revealed that he is currently sitting on two tracks: one with Saucy Santana and the other featuring NBA YoungBoy . “Which one y’all want first?” he asked his fans, sharing screenshots of the songs in his library: “Late to the Party” is the title of the collaboration with YoungBoy, while “Down Souf Hoes” is the name of his track with Santana. Lil Nas also shared an image of him hanging out with Santana . The goal of the collaborations ? To “f— the summer up,” Lil Nas added .

The rapper is set to appear at the 2022 Grammys on April 3 and will take the stage alongside Jack Harlow, likely to perform their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit “Industry Baby.” He is also nominated for a total of five awards, including three of the Big Four categories: record of the year, album of the year and song of the year. “Montero” additionally earned a nod in the best music video category, while “Industry Baby” earned a nod alongside Harlow for best melodic rap performance.

See Lil Nas X’s tweets below.