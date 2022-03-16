Florida Gov. DeSantis Announces $289 Million For Programs That Close Achievement Gaps, Improve STEM Education, Boost Student Resiliency

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced $289 million across Florida for programs that will ensure Florida is continuing to meet the needs of its students, teachers and families while remaining a national leader in closing education achievement gaps and advancing student growth.

Governor DeSantis made the announcement at Hialeah Educational Academy, a school that has dedicated STEM programs and offers certificate programs in a variety of fields including law enforcement, nursing and fire rescue. The $289 million includes funding for STEM programs, civics education and after-school and summer learning programs.

“I am proud to announce an additional $289 million for programs that will improve student achievement and close learning gaps,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “This announcement builds on our accomplishments over the past three years to make Florida a national leader on education, with our focus on civics, early literacy and STEM programs. I look forward to more announcements in the coming weeks as we continue investing in education for Florida students.”

“Governor DeSantis continues to make the right call when it comes to working to provide a world-class education to our students,” said Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran. “Florida continues to emphasize and command focus on the key pillars of learning, especially for early grades and students represented in achievement gaps, with wrap-around supports for literacy, mathematics and the civic literacy skills necessary to elevate our students into lifelong learners and great citizens.”

Included in the $289 million is:

$105 million for after-school and summer learning camps that help struggling students catch up;

$47 million for primary materials aligned to Florida’s new standards for English Language Arts (ELA), math, civics and Holocaust education;

$50 million to support reading intervention and professional development for reading coaches;

$44 million to support STEM and hands-on learning programs;

$22.5 million for resources to help parents be more involved in their children’s education; and

$5 million to establish Regional Mental Health Resiliency Teams.

