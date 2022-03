For the faithful, the penitential season of Lent, 40 days before Easter not counting Sundays, began March 2. That means some folks will kick up their heels on March 1 with pancakes or Prosecco, then wake up the next day to begin their Lenten fast, hopefully not regretting what they did the night before. Maybe they’ll give up sweet tea or chocolate, complaining about work or throwing pillows at the television when a “March Madness” ref makes a lousy call.

