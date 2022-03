Those needing a boost of caffeine may want to take a closer look at their drink of choice, because a popular store-bought Starbucks drink is at the center of a recall. PepsiCo Inc. and Starbucks have issued a voluntary recall of more than 250,000 cases of Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso drinks after it was found they were inadequately sealed. Inadequate sealing could lead to spoilage and potential illness for anyone who consumes the beverage. Although the recall was initially issued in late November 2021, it has been brought back into focus as the recalled beverages near their expiration dates.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO