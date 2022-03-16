ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Bozak sidelined with lower-body injury

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that forward Tyler Bozak has suffered a lower-body injury that will keep him out of the lineup for at least four weeks. Bozak will be re-evaluated in one month. Bozak, 35, is...

NHL

RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Two 1st Round Picks, Two Players for Hagel

Chicago receives two conditional first-round picks, Boris Katchouk & Taylor Raddysh from Tampa in exchange for Brandon Hagel, two fourth-round picks. The Chicago Blackhawks today acquired Tampa Bay's conditional first round draft picks in 2023 and 2024 as well as forwards Boris Katchouk (kuh-CHOOK) and Taylor Raddysh (RA-DIHSH) in exchange for forward Brandon Hagel and Chicago's 2022 fourth round draft pick and 2024 fourth round draft pick.
NHL
NHL

After Rangers trade, Trouba welcomes Vatrano with old photo

New teammates have known each other since they were kids. Jacob Trouba welcomed Frank Vatrano to the New York Rangers by tweeting out a more than 10-year-old image of the two of them sitting in a school classroom. The defenseman included a message in his tweet sent Wednesday night. "We...
NHL
NHL

Ducks Acquire 2023 Third-Round Pick from Minnesota for Deslauriers

The Ducks have acquired a third-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft from Minnesota in exchange for left wing Nicolas Deslauriers. Deslauriers, 31 (2/22/91), had 5-5=10 points and 90 penalty minutes (PIM) in 61 games with Anaheim this season. The 6-1, 220-pound forward recorded 33 points (17-16=33) and 235 PIM in 169 games with the Ducks in addition to 41-41=82 points with 498 PIM in 486 career NHL games with Anaheim, Montreal and Buffalo.
NHL
NHL

Flyers acquire Tippett, draft picks from Florida in exchange for Giroux

Flyers also receive Panthers 1st Round Pick in 2024 and 3rd Round Pick in 2023. The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have acquired forward Owen Tippett, a first round pick in 2024 and a third round pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Drafts in exchange for forwards Claude Giroux, Connor Bunnaman, German Rubtsov and the Flyers' fifth round pick in 2024, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher.
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES @ CANUCKS

FLAMES (37-16-8) vs. CANUCKS (30-25-7) 8 p.m. MT | TV: CBC/Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (79) Goals - Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane (30) Canucks:. Points - J.T. Miller (73) Goals - Miller...
NHL
NHL

Tokarski posts shutout as Sabres rebound with OT win in Calgary

CALGARY - Dustin Tokarski conceded the significance of having family inside Scotiabank Saddledome, a small band of supporters in No. 31 jerseys who made the trek from his hometown Saskatoon. Beyond that, the goaltender deflected any attention regarding his second NHL shutout like it was another of the 24 shots...
NHL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'THAT'S A GOOD POINT FOR US'

The buzz around the rink following a tough OT loss to the Sabres. "Pretty fast game out there. I think they were... give their defence credit, they moved the puck really well, caught us on three or four chances. Other than that, no score after 60. It's March. Got to play close, hard games, every game."
NHL
NHL

OTT@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens are looking to snap a two-game winless skid when they host the Senators. Before the game starts, members of Canada's Olympic women's hockey team will be honored for winning gold at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing. After falling to the Coyotes earlier in the week,...
NHL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'IT SETS UP FOR A GOOD ONE'

Lucic, Mangiapane & Sutter look ahead to tonight's clash with the Canucks. "First off, it's beneficial to play in those games because we have a lot of guys who haven't really... They may have played in a playoff race when they were younger, but I don't think that they really grabbed onto a lot of it. They were just in it. I think, now, you're putting a bit more responsibility on them to see how they handle it and then you have to play low-scoring games. You're going to play close games. ... You go into the second and third period and it's within a goal one way or another, then you score that big goal. And you're not giving up anything. That's what it comes down to. That's something this team still has to - quite honestly - has a long ways to go in."
NHL
NHL

NHL Buzz: Eichel playing for Golden Knights against Kings

Matthews returns from suspension; Drouin back for Canadiens; Hagel to make Lightning debut following trade. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Vegas Golden Knights. Jack Eichel played for the Golden Knights against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.
NHL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'IT WAS GOOD FOR OUR CONFIDENCE'

The buzz around the rink after a big win over the Canucks. "Especially with how we played the last time we were in here, it was good for our confidence to get a start, get a lead. ... Hanny had a nice goal to get that first one for us, and then we had a few shifts of sustained pressure that got us two and then three. Probably could have been more, to be honest. When you're up 3-0 after one, that's a good sign. It set up the rest of our game."
NHL
NHL

PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ CANUCKS

Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie in Vancouver. The Flames are in Vancouver, taking on the Canucks at 8:00 PM MT. CBC and Sportsnet will be carrying the television broadcast and Sportsnet 960 The FAN handling the radio broadcast. Fans can also find in-game highlights on CalgaryFlames and follow the Flames on social media for exclusive content and real-time updates: @NHLFlames on Twitter (bonus dad jokes throughout the game), Calgary Flames on Facebook, and @NHLFlames on Instagram.
NHL
NHL
NHL

Heated playoff race in stretch run is 'what you sign up for'

WASHINGTON -- The Stars are in the middle of an intense playoff race. Dallas has gone from "inside" the playoff bubble to "outside" on various nights, depending on its score or the opposition, and that can be stressful. Dallas starts Sunday, for example, three points behind Vegas for the second wild card spot and seven points behind Nashville for the first wild card (the Stars have games in hand on both).
NHL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'WE'RE IN IT TO WIN IT'

"It says that we're in it to win it. Obviously, it's exciting. It's exciting times and it's added two really good players. We're just excited right now and we've got to keep winning." ON CHEMISTRY IN THE ROOM:. "We all have a good group and we have a lot of...
SPORTS
NHL

Deslauriers traded to Wild by Ducks

Anaheim receives third-round pick in 2023 NHL Draft for forward. Nicolas Deslauriers was traded to the Minnesota Wild by the Anaheim Ducks for a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft on Saturday. "Seems to fit the Minnesota Wild. Plays a hard game. Plays gritty. He's got a skill set,...
NHL
NHL

Gameday Guide: March 19 vs. St. Louis

The Blue Jackets look to bounce back from Thursday's loss against the Blues. The Blue Jackets missed a big chance Thursday night to make up ground on Washington, and now the team is 13 points back of a playoff spot with 20 games to go. Head coach Brad Larsen didn't...
NHL
NHL

Caps Host Stars on Sunday

Having played five of their previous six games on the road, the Caps are back in the District and ready to settle in for a home-heavy stretch of hockey. They'll host the Dallas Stars on Sunday afternoon at Capital One Arena, where they will play eight of their next 10 games.
NHL
NHL

NHL Buzz: Tippett to debut for Flyers after trade

DeAngelo back for Hurricanes; Bergeron out for Bruins on Monday. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Owen Tippett made his debut for the Flyers against the New York Islanders on Sunday. The forward was acquired in a trade...
NHL
NHL

Ducks Acquire Two Players, Three Picks from Boston for Lindholm, Curran

The Ducks have acquired defensemen Urho Vaakanainen and John Moore, a first-round selection in 2022, and second-round selections in 2023 and 2024 from Boston for defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Kodie Curran. Vaakanainen, 23 (1/1/99), has recorded six points (0-6=6) in 31 career NHL games with Boston. The 6-2, 200-pound defensemen...
NHL
NHL

Save of the Season? Islanders goalie Sorokin makes sick stick save

Check out some of the wildest saves of the 2021-22 NHL season. Ilya Sorokin denies Artemi Panarin by laying out across the crease and making an outstanding stick save to keep it scoreless in the 1st period. 00:18 •. No bread, no soup, no goal for you!. That is what...
NHL

