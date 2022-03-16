ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savvas Delivers New Summer Solutions for Math and Literacy to Move Learning Forward

By eSchool News Staff
eSchool Online
 2 days ago

PARAMUS, NEW JERSEY — March 16, 2022 — Savvas Learning Company, a K-12 next-generation learning solutions leader, launched today several new summer learning solutions to support school districts in addressing unfinished learning in math and literacy. The curated, easy-to-implement instructional materials, combined with state-of-the-art screener and diagnostic assessment tools, are designed...

IN THIS ARTICLE
