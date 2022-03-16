Local lawmakers supporting gas tax suspension

Bad Axe's BP gas station prices on Wednesday, which were around average for Huron County for the day. Lawmakers have worked on legislation to temporarily suspend the state's gas tax to lower prices, but it seems destined for a veto from Gov. Whitmer. (Robert Creenan/Huron Daily Tribune)

A Republican-led effort to instate a state gas tax relief have passed the Michigan state Legislature, but may not make it further than that.

The plan would remove Michigan’s 27-cents-per-gallon tax for regular and diesel gasoline from April 1 to Sept. 30, the end of the state’s fiscal year, which would save Michigan drivers an estimated $750 million during that time.

The House of Representatives approved the proposal March 9 63-39, with State Rep. Phil Green among the yes votes. The Senate passed the proposal March 15 with a 24-14 vote, with State Sen. Dan Lauwers among the yes votes.

Lawmakers, however, did not pass a provision allowing the bill to go into immediate effect when passed, meaning that it could not go into effect until next year.

Green and Lauwers could not be reached for comment in time for this story’s publication.

Under the current gasoline rates, a motorist that buys 25 gallons of gasoline a week would save $6.80 under this plan.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with five other Democrat governors, already asked the federal government to suspend the federal gas tax, which are 18.3 cents per gallon for regular gasoline and 24.3 cents per gallon for diesel gasoline. Pausing it would save a motorist that buys 25 gallons of gasoline a week $4.60.

Michigan’s current gas tax has been in place since Jan. 1, 2017, which helps pay for the costs of repairing the state's roads and bridges.

As of March 16, according to the American Automobile Association, the average price for a gallon of gas in Huron County was $4.21, with the average statewide at $4.215 and the national average at $4.305. The average price per gallon a month ago was $3.348 and was $2.796 a year ago.

Other states that have approved such gas tax relief proposals or are considering them include Maryland, Georgia, Florida, California, Alaska, Colorado, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, Idaho, Maine, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island.

Whitmer has not voiced her support for the proposal, instead continuing to support her proposal of a $757 million cut through repealing a pension tax and increasing an earned income tax credit for low-income workers.

“Governor Whitmer is ready to take action to immediately lower costs and put more money back in people’s pockets,” a spokesperson for Whitmer’s office said in a statement. “Unfortunately, the bill that passed the Legislature wouldn’t even reduce the price of gas until next year at the earliest. Michiganders can’t wait until next year. They need relief now.”

The gas tax proposal comes after both legislative houses passed a proposal for a $2.5 billion tax cut that would lower the income tax rate to 3.9% for individuals and businesses, increase the tax deduction for retirement income to $40,000 for individuals and $80,000 for couples, lower the age of eligibility for that from 67 to 62, and create a $500 tax credit for each child a family has under the age of 19.

Whitmer has been expected to veto this proposal as well, having two weeks to sign or veto it and not having done either.