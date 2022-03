Vice President Kamala Harris continued her calls for Congress to pass federal voting rights legislation before walking across the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Sunday. The walk across the bridge Sunday marked the 57th anniversary of the voting rights march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, known as Bloody Sunday. On March 7, 1965, more than 600 marchers were on hand for the walk, but the group made it only six blocks before local and state law enforcement agents violently attacked them with billy clubs and tear gas.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 13 DAYS AGO