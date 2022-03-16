$350M medical glove manufacturing plant to open at Tradepoint Atlantic

SPINIELLO COMPANIES CELEBRATES 100 YEARS OF PIPELINE INFRASTRUCTURE CONSTRUCTION EXCELLENCE. INTRODUCES NEW LEADERSHIP, NEW STRATEGIC VISION FOR THE 21ST CENTURY. LIVINGSTON, NJ, Feb. 24, 2022 – This February, Spiniello Companies celebrates 100 years in business, as the company announces new leadership who will honor its history while strengthening the company’s place in the critical pipeline infrastructure industry. Emil Solimine, now Chairman, felt his son E.J., was ready to take the company to the next level as CEO. Of the change, E.J. Solimine said “This transition in Solimine family leadership has been underway for some time, and Spiniello’s 100th anniversary was the perfect opportunity to formalize this. We will continue to honor the company’s long history of success since its inception in 1922, with a new vision for the future.” With E.J. Solimine’s move to the CEO position, Patrick Whelan has assumed his past role as President at Spiniello. Whelan, who joined the company in August of 2020 as Executive Vice President, has spent 25 years in the construction industry with extensive experience as both an engineer and an attorney. “It has been an honor to have been here at Spiniello for the past 18 months, as we move to strategically position the company for the future - strengthening the business model and solidifying our place as continued leaders in our industry. With so many growing demands placed on pipeline infrastructure to meet the needs of the 21st century, Spiniello is ready - with the most current technology, materials, equipment and qualified staff - to create, enhance, and rehabilitate this critical infrastructure. The changes we have been implementing have already allowed us to see the largest backlog of work in this ownership’s history, and the future bidding opportunities are abundant and promising,” said Whelan.

LIVINGSTON, NJ ・ 19 DAYS AGO