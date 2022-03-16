ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

$350M medical glove manufacturing plant to open at Tradepoint Atlantic

By Melody Simmons
Baltimore Business Journal
Baltimore Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The United Safety Technology Inc. plant will...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Gloves#Manufacturing Plant#Atlantic
The Associated Press

GenBody America’s Diagnostic Kit Manufacturing Plant Opens and Begins Production in Southern California

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 7, 2022-- GenBody America, LLC, the U.S. affiliate of GenBody, Inc., a Korean corporation, today announced that it has opened and ramped up production at its Jurupa Valley, California factory. The facility has the capability to produce 1.5 million visually readable anterior nasal swab COVID-19 antigen test kits per week.
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Medical manufacturer recalls sodium chloride injections

B. Braun Medical on March 2 issued a nationwide voluntary recall of its 250 milliliter injections of 0.9 percent sodium chloride. The recall was issued because of fluid leakage or low fill volume of the product's containers. "The biggest risk with a slow leak in any intravenous solution preparation is...
INDUSTRY
Wbaltv.com

Federal funds to help fund replacement of bridge to Tradepoint Atlantic

DUNDALK, Md. — Federal money will now be used to replace a 60-year-old highway bridge that connects Dundalk to Tradepoint Atlantic in addition to fixing or replacing hundreds of other bridges in Maryland. Inspectors declared the Baltimore County bridge that carries Maryland Route 157/Peninsula Expressway structurally deficient, which means...
DUNDALK, MD
Community Impact Austin

Ovivo breaks ground on Hutto manufacturing plant

Global water treatment company Ovivo broke ground on its 110,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Hutto on March 9. Located in Hutto's Innovation Business Park, Ovivo will use the plant mainly to produce ceramic membranes for filtering water and wastewater. "We are bringing membrane manufacturing into America. Previously, we had to buy...
HUTTO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Baltimore Business Journal

TRUIST welcomes Willis MacGill and Mike Medinger to the TRUIST Wealth team in Baltimore

It is with great pleasure that we welcome Willis Macgill and Mike Medinger to the Truist Wealth team in Baltimore. Together, we look forward to living our purpose—to inspire and build better lives and communities—every day. Investment and Insurance Products: • Are not FDIC or any other Government Agency Insured • Are not Bank Guaranteed • May Lose Value Their new contact information is: Willis Macgill Senior Vice President Wealth Advisor Truist Investment Services, Inc. 120 E. Baltimore Ave 23rd Floor Baltimore,MD 21202 Office: 410-986-1588 Mobile: 410-458-4218 willis.macgill@truist.com Michael J. Medinger, CFA Senior Vice President Investment Manager Truist Wealth 120 E. Baltimore Street 23rd Floor Baltimore, MD 21202 Office: 410-986-1503 Mobile: 410-303-1096 michael.medinger@truist.com truist.com/wealth Truist Wealth is a marketing name used by Truist Financial Corporation. Services offered by the following affiliates of Truist Financial Corporation: Banking products and services, including loans and deposit accounts, are provided by SunTrust Bank and Branch Banking and Trust Company, both now Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Trust and investment management services are provided by SunTrust Bank and Branch Banking and Trust Company, both now Truist Bank, and Truist Delaware Trust Company. Securities, brokerage accounts and /or insurance (including annuities) are offered by Truist Investment Services, Inc., and P.J. Robb Variable Corp., which are each SEC registered broker-dealers, members FINRA, SIPC, and a licensed insurance agency where applicable. Life insurance products are offered through Truist Life Insurance Services, a division of Crump Life Insurance Services, Inc., AR license #100103477, a wholly owned subsidiary of Truist Insurance Holdings, Inc. Investment advisory services are offered by Truist Advisory Services, Inc., GFO Advisory Services, LLC, Sterling Capital Management, LLC, and Precept Advisory Group, LLC, each SEC registered investment advisers. Sterling Capital Funds are advised by Sterling Capital Management, LLC.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Business Journal

Real estate Leads - February 25, 2022

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
REAL ESTATE
Baltimore Business Journal

SPINIELLO COMPANIES CELEBRATES 100 YEARS

SPINIELLO COMPANIES CELEBRATES 100 YEARS OF PIPELINE INFRASTRUCTURE CONSTRUCTION EXCELLENCE. INTRODUCES NEW LEADERSHIP, NEW STRATEGIC VISION FOR THE 21ST CENTURY. LIVINGSTON, NJ, Feb. 24, 2022 – This February, Spiniello Companies celebrates 100 years in business, as the company announces new leadership who will honor its history while strengthening the company’s place in the critical pipeline infrastructure industry. Emil Solimine, now Chairman, felt his son E.J., was ready to take the company to the next level as CEO. Of the change, E.J. Solimine said “This transition in Solimine family leadership has been underway for some time, and Spiniello’s 100th anniversary was the perfect opportunity to formalize this. We will continue to honor the company’s long history of success since its inception in 1922, with a new vision for the future.” With E.J. Solimine’s move to the CEO position, Patrick Whelan has assumed his past role as President at Spiniello. Whelan, who joined the company in August of 2020 as Executive Vice President, has spent 25 years in the construction industry with extensive experience as both an engineer and an attorney. “It has been an honor to have been here at Spiniello for the past 18 months, as we move to strategically position the company for the future - strengthening the business model and solidifying our place as continued leaders in our industry. With so many growing demands placed on pipeline infrastructure to meet the needs of the 21st century, Spiniello is ready - with the most current technology, materials, equipment and qualified staff - to create, enhance, and rehabilitate this critical infrastructure. The changes we have been implementing have already allowed us to see the largest backlog of work in this ownership’s history, and the future bidding opportunities are abundant and promising,” said Whelan.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
Baltimore Business Journal

New businesses Leads - March 4, 2022

Explore who's new in your city, what they offer and how your business can profit. Use this information sourced from local government offices for insight into new corporate filings, licenses and trade name registrations. Contact us to have a custom Leads search with full data delivered to your inbox weekly.
ECONOMY
Baltimore Business Journal

Baltimore Business Journal

Baltimore, MD
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/baltimore

Comments / 0

Community Policy