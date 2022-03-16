ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sunshine Sachs Elevates Keleigh Thomas Morgan and Heather Lylis to Co-Presidents

By Wyatte Grantham-Philips
Stamford Advocate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunshine Sachs announced on Wednesday that current company partners Keleigh Thomas Morgan and Heather Lylis have been elevated to co-presidents. The agency will now be known as Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis. Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis is led by founder Ken Sunshine and CEO Shawn Sachs. Wednesday’s announcement...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stamford Advocate

Sunshine Sachs, PR Firm for HFPA, Drops Embattled Golden Globes Organization

Sunshine Sachs, the longtime PR firm for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, has dropped the organization behind the Golden Globe as a client, Variety has confirmed. The PR firm has represented the HFPA since 2011, but the Golden Globes organization has been under fire since early 2021 when the Los Angeles Times reported that the HFPA had no Black members and that it had participated in unethical business practices. The HFPA pledged to undergo sweeping reforms, diversify and expand its membership, restrict paid travel and accepted gifts and revamp its bylaws. Even so, NBC pulled out as the broadcaster for the 2022 Golden Globes, and this year’s winners were announced on the Golden Globes’ Twitter account. The 2022 ceremony put an emphasis on the Golden Globes’ philanthropic partners and efforts, and HFPA President Helen Hoehne revealed in a letter obtained by Variety that she invited celebrities to participate in the awards show like normal years, but many did not accept the offer.
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Ryder Executive Vice President and CFO to Address J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 9, 2022-- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) Executive Vice President and CFO John Diez to address J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005049/en/. John Diez, Ryder System, Inc. Executive Vice President and CFO (Photo: Business Wire) Who:. Ryder System, Inc....
BUSINESS
Register Citizen

Range Media Partners Names Heather Kadin President of Scripted TV

Kadin, most recently teamed with Alex Kurtzman in overseeing the “Star Trek” TV universe for Paramount, will oversee all of Range’s scripted development and production. She’ll serve as an executive producer on Range projects, help create new series and build brands through scripted content. More from...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Stamford Advocate

‘Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed’ Executive Producer on How the Famous Church Became a ‘Cultural Phenomenon’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Hillsong is best known as the international church that has attracted a flock of A-list attendees, including Justin and Hailey Bieber, Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Kevin Durant, and Kylie and Kendall Jenner. When Dan Johnstone first approached making a documentary about the church — the three-part Discovery Plus docuseries “Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed” — however, his interest was far more wide-ranging.
RELIGION
Stamford Advocate

Project Market Winners Unveiled as Online Meetings Soar – HAF

Colleen Kwok’s “The Stars The Sun The Moon” won the top prize for a Hong Kong-produced in-development project at the Hong Kong-Asia Film Financing Forum. Mainland Chinese title “Not Found” by Huang Ningwei won the equivalent prize for the best non-Hong Kong project. A total...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#New York City#Sunshine And Sachs#Miramax Fil
Stamford Advocate

Report: Steven Cohen’s Point72 to take out $750M from NY hedge fund

STAMFORD — The Steven Cohen-founded hedge fund Point72 is reportedly pulling out the $750 million investment it made last year in an embattled hedge fund run by one of Cohen’s former colleagues. Stamford-based Point72 will redeem its investment in Melvin Capital “in portions over time, starting shortly,” according...
STAMFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy