Electronics

These are allegedly the upcoming OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 earphones

By Sanuj Bhatia
pocketnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnePlus has already revealed that it will be announcing its OnePlus 10 Pro end of March 2022. A new leak has now revealed that OnePlus will also be releasing new audio products alongside the flagship smartphone. PriceBaba has managed to obtain the renders of OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2...

