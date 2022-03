The House Administration Committee held a hearing on ensuring free and fair access to voting in Texas on Thursday. Watch the hearing in the player above. Texas threw out mail votes at an abnormally high rate during the nation’s first primary of 2022, rejecting nearly 23,000 ballots outright under tougher voting rules that are part of a broad campaign by Republicans to reshape American elections, according to an analysis by The Associated Press.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO