War in Ukraine: Russian court fines TV protester amid outcry

Russian President Vladimir Putin has shut down independent media from Russia as his country’s invasion of Ukraine continues, putting a harsh spotlight on the Kremlin’s handling of a state-TV staffer who dared to defy the regime. Carlos Martinez de la Serna, the director for the Committee to Protect...
March 21 (Reuters) - A Russian-backed separatist leader in eastern Ukraine said on Monday it would take more than a week to take control of the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, the Russian news agency Interfax reported. "I am not so optimistic that two or three days or even...
The Central Bank of Egypt has raised its key interest rate for the first time since 2017, citing inflationary pressures triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and Russia's war in Ukraine, which hiked oil prices to new records
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials defiantly rejected a Russian demand that their forces in Mariupol lay down arms and raise white flags Monday in exchange for safe passage out of the besieged strategic port city. Even as Russia intensified its attempt to bombard Mariupol into surrender, its offensive...
Russia has bombed a shopping centre in Kyiv in an attack reported to have killed at least eight people. Shelling hit the building and nearby houses in the city centre as the war in eastern Europe waged on. Footage shows a fireball erupt from the shopping centre and the sky light up orange as the shopping centre was bombed late on Sunday. The force of the explosion shattered every window in the high-rise tower next door and twisted their metal frames.Emergency officials said at least eight people died in the attack overnight, which followed a relative lull of fighting...
