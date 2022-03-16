ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

New COVID-19 variant found in Israel. It may be a combination of omicron variants

By Herb Scribner, @HerbScribner
deseret.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new COVID-19 variant has been discovered in Israel after two travelers came back infected, the country’s Health Ministry said Wednesday. Details: The Health Ministry said the two COVID-19 patients had “a previously unidentified COVID variant” that appears to be a combination of the BA.1 (omicron) and infectious...

www.deseret.com

Comments / 8

RodFarve
2d ago

This is at least 2 weeks old. Great job finally catching up. This is a reason why we know journalism is dead, you finally read a “new” headline from another source. Your mom must be so proud.

Reply
3
r n b playlist Easton
3d ago

it's mighty funny how the government of each country and the media is stating this. one world government is rising

Reply
5
Dude
2d ago

More proof that the vaccines are causing more variants. Isreal the most vaccinated country in the world

Reply(1)
5
Related
deseret.com

The common ways people catch the omicron variant

The coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing across the United States and the world. In fact, the seven-day average for daily COVID-19 cases hovered around 59,000 cases per day last week, a sign that a significant portion of people is still getting infected with the virus. What to know: The omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israel#Covid#Omicron#The Health Ministry#Haaretz#Cbs
The Independent

Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated and two early signs you might have it

Omicron ruined Christmas plans for many last year, with record-breaking figures reported in the lead up to the festive season. A surge in the infection rate saw England move back to plan B restrictions in December, which included mandatory face masks in public places, the return of work from home guidance and travel bans. First detected in Southern Africa and Hong Kong in November 2021, Omicron was soon confirmed as the dominant variant in the UK in December. But thanks to falling numbers over the last few weeks, England is back under plan A measures and the government is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

The long COVID-19 symptoms no one’s talking about

Bedridden COVID-19 patients are more at risk for anxiety and depression more than one year after their infection, according to a new study. What they found: A new study, published in The Lancet Public Health, found feelings of depression and anxiety can last about 1.5 years after experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Atlantic

The Pandemic Is Following a Very Predictable and Depressing Pattern

Americans, by and large, are putting the pandemic behind them. Now that Omicron is in the rearview mirror and cases are plummeting, even many of those who have stayed cautious for two full years are spouting narratives about “going back to normal” and “living with COVID-19.” This mentality has also translated into policy: The last pandemic restrictions are fading nationwide, and in his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, President Joe Biden declared that “most Americans can remove their masks, return to work, stay in the classroom, and move forward safely.” Other rich, highly vaccinated countries are following much the same path. In the U.K., for example, those with COVID-19 no longer have to self-isolate. It helps that these countries have more vaccine doses than they know what to do with, and a stockpile of tools to test and treat their residents if and when they get sick.
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

COVID-19 infection may confer long-lasting immunity, study shows

People who've had COVID-19 may have long-term immune protection against new variants of the virus, but researchers say vaccination remains the best safeguard against reinfection. Their small new study analyzed blood samples from 24 people whose COVID-19 infections ranged from symptom-free to severe enough to send them to the hospital....
SCIENCE
ABC News

Who is dying of COVID amid omicron surge and widespread vaccine availability?

When the recent COVID-19 wave fueled by the omicron variant hit the U.S., no one expected it would lead to the number of deaths it did. As of Wednesday, the nation is reporting 2,200 new COVID daily deaths on average. While this is lower than the 3,400-peak seen last winter, it's still three times higher than the number of average fatalities recorded two months ago.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WebMD

If You've Never Had COVID, Should You Relax or Worry?

March 9, 2022 -- If you're among those people in the United States who never had COVID-19, how should you think about your risk?. According to the CDC, more than half the people in the U.S. are in the never-got-COVID-19 category. The CDC estimates that by the end of January,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

What COVID-19 symptoms to expect from BA.2 as it arrives in the US

The new subvariant of the omicron variant — called BA.2 — is rapidly spreading in the United States, raising fears about another outbreak. Driving the news: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the BA.2 variant is spreading rapidly in New York and New Jersey, according to CBS News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Here's How Long Your COVID Vaccine Booster Provides Protection

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. As COVID vaccines demonstrate decreased protection over time, global health officials are considering a second booster shot for the general population. The US Food and Drug Administration is potentially preparing to authorize a fourth vaccine dose in fall 2022, The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fortune

Everyone is planning for a COVID-free summer. But epidemiologists say a new variant could emerge at any time.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It’s been more than two years now since the coronavirus pandemic first arrived in the U.S., and it’s no surprise that “COVID fatigue” is setting in among many Americans who are ready to move on from the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy