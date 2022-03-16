ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

What can parents, students expect from Florida’s K-12 testing overhaul?

By Ana Ceballos
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dDcj8_0eh7aPu300
Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran, left, motions back to Gov. Ron DeSantis, as they address the audience during a news conference at St. Petersburg Collegiate High School on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in St. Petersburg. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

After this spring, Florida’s public school students will no longer undergo testing as they currently know it.

The state is getting ready to overhaul how it tests students by moving away from pencils and paper to a new computer-based system that aims to more frequently measure a student’s performance in the classroom.

But much remains to be done by state education officials before the testing changes can be rolled out in the 2022-23 academic year beginning in the fall. The company that will be in charge of the computer-based system, for instance, has not been picked yet.

As those details are ironed out through the rule-making process, parents and teachers are trying to understand what the looming changes mean.

Jennifer Martinez, Florida PTA president, said her team is working with legislators to understand the update so they can then tell parents what to look for, what to ask and how to advocate for their child by the time the new system kicks in.

“It’s hard to really convey into words (the changes) when you don’t have all the pieces in front of you,” she said. “There’s still quite a few things we’re trying to understand.”

But legislation signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday does make a few things clear about what is to come next school year.

What’s coming next school year

  • The state will move away from a traditional pencil and paper exam and instead switch to a new computer-based progress monitoring system, unless there’s a specific need for a child to take a paper test.
  • From prekindergarten through 10th grade, students will be tested three times a year with the new computer-based system.
  • State tests in language arts and math will be administered at the beginning and middle of the school year, followed by a more comprehensive test at the end of the school year.
  • “Progress monitoring” results from the first two tests are to be provided within a week to teachers and two weeks to parents. The results from the third, “comprehensive, end-of-year” test will be made available no later than May 31.
  • The methodology for determining a student’s readiness for kindergarten has not been determined and will be developed by the state Department of Education.

The state Department of Education will now begin crafting its rules and policies for carrying out the testing overhaul.

School districts will have a one-year grace period to adapt to the new system before accountability measures, like school grades, kick in. When learning-gains data become available in the 2023-24 school year, the State Board of Education will set the grading scale through the rule-making process.

The changes come six months after DeSantis called on lawmakers to revamp the state’s school accountability system by eliminating several of the annual exams and replacing them with shorter “progress monitoring” tests.

Florida schools have used mid-year testing for a number of years to help determine where students are succeeding and falling behind. The new testing model will continue putting a focus on that through computer-based monitoring that is meant to be tailored to individual students and provide quicker feedback to teachers and parents.

DeSantis said at a press conference on Tuesday that the current tests used by the state — the Florida Standards Assessments, or FSA — do not offer that “good” real-time feedback.

“How are you going to remediate if you see problems when people are already out for the summer,” he said. “The FSA doesn’t give parents and teachers room to have those important conversations about what is important to the child’s education.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Eq7N_0eh7aPu300

DeSantis also said the bill will reduce test times, but some educators — including union leaders — disagree with him.

“This bill does not reduce testing but increases it,” said Andrew Spar, the president of the Florida Education Association. “The bill does not focus on student learning or on providing teachers time to monitor and assess children’s progress. In fact, it will probably add more work for already overwhelmed teachers.”

Teresa Murphy, a third-grade teacher at Spanish Lakes Elementary in Hialeah, expressed similar concern that the change could lead to “over-testing (students) in an effort to change the initiative.”

“I want (testing) to be more efficient,” she said. “And I don’t think we need more testing to do better testing.”

Third-grade teachers are trying to give students many opportunities to pass, whether it be with portfolios, i-Ready, or currently, the Florida Standards Assessments, she said.

“I’ve been doing so much testing that I feel like I haven’t been doing enough teaching,” she said.

Murphy acknowledged how progress monitoring throughout the year — instead of at the end — could be more beneficial. (Currently, the standardized tests are conducted at the end of the year and students’ scores are often not made available until after the school year ends.)

And though those test scores are helpful for the next teacher, assessing students’ progress throughout the year may be better, Murphy said. Obtaining real-time data could help teachers identify and address any learning delays or concerns among students.

Nevertheless, tests remain too long, she said. “We need something that’s more manageable.”

• • •

Tampa Bay Times Florida Legislature coverage

Sign up for our newsletter: Get Capitol Buzz, a special bonus edition of The Buzz with Emily L. Mahoney, each Saturday while the Legislature is meeting.

Watch the Florida Legislature live: The Florida Channel, a public affairs programming service funded by the Legislature, livestreams coverage at thefloridachannel.org. Its video library also archives coverage for later viewing.

We’re working hard to bring you the latest news from the state’s legislative session. This effort takes a lot of resources to gather and update. If you haven’t already subscribed, please consider buying a print or digital subscription.

Comments / 1

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Florida must invest in clean and fresh water to grow and prosper | Column

One of Ron DeSantis’ first actions as governor was signing Executive Order 19-12 “Achieving More Now For Florida’s Environment.” Announcing the order, he stated, “The protection of water resources is one of the most pressing issues facing our state. That’s why today I’m taking immediate action to combat the threats which have devastated our local economies and threatened the health of our communities.”
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tobacco industry gets win at Florida Supreme Court

TALLAHASSEE — In what a dissenting justice called a “fundamental shift,” the Florida Supreme Court on Thursday issued a ruling that likely will make it harder for many plaintiffs suing tobacco companies about smoking-related illnesses. The 6-1 ruling dealt with plaintiffs in a large group of cases...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Here’s what Tampa Bay projects got federal funding from the $1.5 trillion bill

The $1.5 trillion federal budget bill recently passed by Congress includes millions of dollars in projects for Tampa Bay. Hometown legislators asked for, and got, money for high-speed internet in affordable housing communities, wastewater system upgrades, renovations for the Science Center of Pinellas County and more. President Joe Biden signed the bill earlier this week, which includes provisions to help the Ukraine government.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Hialeah, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Tampa Bay Times

UF selects presidential search firm used by USF, FSU

The California-based search firm that recently placed presidents at Florida State University and the University of Central Florida and was involved in the presidential search at the University of South Florida has picked up a new client: the University of Florida. The UF Board of Trustees voted during a meeting...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

COVID medical innovations leave behind people with disabilities

Divya Goel, a 35-year-old deaf-blind woman in Orlando, Florida, has had two telemedicine doctors’ appointments during the pandemic. Each time, she was denied an interpreter. Her doctors told her she would have to get insurance to pay for an interpreter, which is incorrect: Under federal law, it is the physician’s responsibility to provide one.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Tampa Bay Times

Executive helping at-risk girls in Pinellas returns to her roots

Pace Center for Girls, where counselors and teachers work with at-risk girls to get them on the path to success in adulthood, has a network of 21 centers throughout Florida. Chantell Miles, who has been with the organization for 10 years, started at the Jacksonville Pace Center and returned to Jacksonville earlier this month as executive director after serving as executive director of the Pinellas Pace center for 2 ½ years.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Legislature#K 12#Standardized Tests#Pta
Tampa Bay Times

Here is the cost of tax evasion | Column

The Treasury Department wants to raise $700 billion through stricter tax-compliance measures, a potentially key source of revenue for the Biden administration’s spending proposals. It would do so by implementing policies to increase enforcement aimed at closing the federal tax evasion chasm between what taxpayers owe and what they actually pay. They include increased reporting requirements, new tools for auditors, a larger Internal Revenue Service budget to hire additional auditors and new rules on cryptocurrency.
INCOME TAX
Tampa Bay Times

Why you (and I) should name a trusted contact

For the past few years, financial services companies have been bugging me to name a “trusted contact.” Banks, brokerages and insurers increasingly want to have someone to call or email in case they notice suspicious activity and can’t reach the account holder. I ignored these requests. Trusted...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
Tampa Bay Times

Suncoast Parkway ramps at Ridge Road open

NEW PORT RICHEY — The full interchange at the Ridge Road Extension and Suncoast Parkway is open for business, Pasco County announced Thursday, at least during daylight hours. County officials had been urging the Florida Turnpike Enterprise to open the two ramps not yet in use even though supply...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Carbon monoxide from generators at Tampa apartment complex hospitalizes 2, officials say

TAMPA — Generators used at an apartment complex caused high levels of carbon monoxide Friday morning, sending two people to the hospital, Tampa Fire Rescue said. A man believed to be around 50 was found unconscious and unresponsive in his second-floor apartment at the Oaks at Riverview in a building located in the 7500 block of N. Florida Avenue, the agency said in a news release Friday afternoon.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough sheriff’s office SUV hits man on Falkenburg Road

TAMPA — A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office SUV hit and injured a man early Sunday on Falkenburg Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The man was walking in the southbound travel lanes of Falkenburg, just north of the Lee Roy Selmon Expressway, a little after 7 a.m. while it was still dark outside, troopers said. The SUV was heading south in the outside lane. The driver did not see the man before hitting him.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
61K+
Followers
20K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy