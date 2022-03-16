UPDATE: Victim identified in Joplin shooting that left one dead

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police have identified the victim in Wednesday’s deadly shooting as William L. Patton, 20, of Joplin. Next of kin has been notified. An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday, March 18th. The investigation continues and further details will be released as they become available.

The Joplin Police Department is investigating a homicide after a shooting left one man dead early Wednesday morning.

Around 2:24 AM on Wednesday, March 16th, JPD responded to reports of gunshots at an address near 24th and Wall Ave. in Joplin. Dispatch notified authorities that at least one person had been shot at the scene.





Jasper and Newton County Deputies still providing patrol coverage in Joplin arrived and found a man, now identified as Patton, with gunshot wounds. He was transported by EMS to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.