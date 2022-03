Whether President Joe Biden is leading from behind on Ukraine or merely lagging behind is an open question. Biden and his administration keep trying to catch up to where others were a month earlier or a day before. By which time, they’re behind again. The president’s vacillation is the result of a generation-long weakening of Washington’s will to lead globally. Some of this comes from the isolationist Right, which wants America to be strong behind its frontiers but uninvolved abroad. But it is more the result of a repudiation of America’s benign strength and singular fitness by radicals who now control the Democratic Party.

