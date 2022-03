From The Act to The Dropout to The Thing About Pam, true crime miniseries have been all the rage for the last several years. Watching our favorite actors fully embody infamous con artists, thieves, murderers, and everything in between undeniably makes for excellent television. We may have found ourselves in research holes, listening to podcasts and reading a plethora of articles about certain world-famous cases; but seeing humanity, empathy, and feeling (or lack thereof) pour out of the real-life characters on the small screen allows us to view a story in a whole new light.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO