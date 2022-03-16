ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

War in Ukraine: Russian court fines TV protester amid outcry

Morganton News Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Russian editor who protested against Moscow's military...

morganton.com

Reuters

Russia may not stop with Ukraine – NATO looks to its weakest link

ON BOARD THE SUPPLY SHIP ELBE, Latvia, March 21 (Reuters) - Hours after Russian missiles first struck Ukrainian cities on Feb. 24, German naval commander Terje Schmitt-Eliassen received notice to sail five warships under his command to the former Soviet Republic of Latvia to help protect the most vulnerable part of NATO's eastern flank.
MILITARY
WSOC Charlotte

Live updates: Ukraine says Russia shelled chemical plant

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s prosecutor general said a Russian shell struck a chemical plant outside the city of Sumy a little after 3 a.m. Monday, causing a leak in a 50-ton tank of ammonia that took hours to contain. Russian military spokesman Igor Konashenkov claimed the leak was...
POLITICS
Reuters

'Cowboys for Trump' founder faces U.S. Capitol riot criminal trial

WASHINGTON, March 21 (Reuters) - A New Mexico county commissioner who founded a group called "Cowboys for Trump" faces trial on Monday on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, in an important test for prosecutors that could affect other criminal cases. A federal judge...
ADVOCACY
WSOC Charlotte

Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country's south

BEIJING — (AP) — A China Eastern Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in the southern province of Guangxi on Monday, officials said. The Civil Aviation Administration of China said in a statement the crash occurred near the city of Wuzhou in Teng county. The flight was traveling from Kunming in the western province of Yunnan to the industrial center of Guangzhou along the east coast, it added.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Russia bombs Kyiv shopping centre ‘killing eight people’ as fireball engulfs mall

Russia has bombed a shopping centre in Kyiv in an attack reported to have killed at least eight people. Shelling hit the building and nearby houses in the city centre as the war in eastern Europe waged on. Footage shows a fireball erupt from the shopping centre and the sky light up orange as the shopping centre was bombed late on Sunday. The force of the explosion shattered every window in the high-rise tower next door and twisted their metal frames.Emergency officials said at least eight people died in the attack overnight, which followed a relative lull of fighting...
PUBLIC SAFETY

