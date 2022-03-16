War in Ukraine: Russian court fines TV protester amid outcry

Russia has bombed a shopping centre in Kyiv in an attack reported to have killed at least eight people. Shelling hit the building and nearby houses in the city centre as the war in eastern Europe waged on. Footage shows a fireball erupt from the shopping centre and the sky light up orange as the shopping centre was bombed late on Sunday. The force of the explosion shattered every window in the high-rise tower next door and twisted their metal frames.Emergency officials said at least eight people died in the attack overnight, which followed a relative lull of fighting...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 32 MINUTES AGO