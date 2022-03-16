War in Ukraine: Russian court fines TV protester amid outcry

ON BOARD THE SUPPLY SHIP ELBE, Latvia, March 21 (Reuters) - Hours after Russian missiles first struck Ukrainian cities on Feb. 24, German naval commander Terje Schmitt-Eliassen received notice to sail five warships under his command to the former Soviet Republic of Latvia to help protect the most vulnerable part of NATO's eastern flank.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has shut down independent media from Russia as his country’s invasion of Ukraine continues, putting a harsh spotlight on the Kremlin’s handling of a state-TV staffer who dared to defy the regime. Carlos Martinez de la Serna, the director for the Committee to Protect...
A Russian journalist who disrupted a live Russian newscast to protest her country’s war with Ukraine, was released Tuesday by government officials, after being interrogated and fined. However, she could face a decade or more in prison for her protest, according to new Russian laws cracking down on those opposed to the war.
March 21 (Reuters) - A Russian-backed separatist leader in eastern Ukraine said on Monday it would take more than a week to take control of the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, the Russian news agency Interfax reported. "I am not so optimistic that two or three days or even...
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s prosecutor general said a Russian shell struck a chemical plant outside the city of Sumy a little after 3 a.m. Monday, causing a leak in a 50-ton tank of ammonia that took hours to contain. Russian military spokesman Igor Konashenkov claimed the leak was...
WASHINGTON, March 21 (Reuters) - A New Mexico county commissioner who founded a group called "Cowboys for Trump" faces trial on Monday on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, in an important test for prosecutors that could affect other criminal cases. A federal judge...
The Central Bank of Egypt has raised its key interest rate for the first time since 2017, citing inflationary pressures triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and Russia's war in Ukraine, which hiked oil prices to new records
AMSTERDAM, March 21 (Reuters) - EU countries still largely depend on Russian oil and gas for their energy supply and can't simply cut themselves off on short notice, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Monday. "Too many refineries in the eastern and western part of Europe still completely depend...
Two presentations locally this coming week will explore the conflict in Ukraine.
The University of Illinois Springfield will host a webinar panel discussion “Understanding What's Happening and Why” with three faculty experts followed by a question-and-answer session at noon Wednesday.
BEIJING — (AP) — A China Eastern Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in the southern province of Guangxi on Monday, officials said. The Civil Aviation Administration of China said in a statement the crash occurred near the city of Wuzhou in Teng county. The flight was traveling from Kunming in the western province of Yunnan to the industrial center of Guangzhou along the east coast, it added.
Russia has bombed a shopping centre in Kyiv in an attack reported to have killed at least eight people. Shelling hit the building and nearby houses in the city centre as the war in eastern Europe waged on. Footage shows a fireball erupt from the shopping centre and the sky light up orange as the shopping centre was bombed late on Sunday. The force of the explosion shattered every window in the high-rise tower next door and twisted their metal frames.Emergency officials said at least eight people died in the attack overnight, which followed a relative lull of fighting...
