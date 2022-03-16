ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Delays possible as U.S. 35 widening project resumes in Dayton, Riverside

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43owTu_0eh7Y12q00
U.S. 35 widening project U.S. 35 widening project

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The final phase of the widening project on U.S. 35 between Steve Whalen Boulevard and I-675 is resuming Wednesday night, prompting the potential for delays if you travel that stretch of highway.

Beginning Wednesday night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Mar. 25, U.S. 35 east will be reduced to one lane from Steve Whalen Boulevard and I-675 in preparation for the remainder of the project.

The construction will involve paving, guardrail work and lighting work, ODOT said.

In the coming weeks, U.S. 35 east will be reduced to two lanes between Steve Whalen and I-675, with the right lane remaining closed until the project is finished in late August.

U.S. 35 west will have daily right lane and shoulder closures between Steve Whalen Boulevard and I-675.

All ramps will remain open during the construction, according to ODOT.

Beginning Wednesday night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Mar. 25, U.S. 35 east will be reduced to one lane from Steve Whalen Boulevard and I-675.

Once the project is completed, there will lull in construction work on the corridor, however a new project will begin in the winter that will involve an $8.2 million redesign of the U.S. 35 and Woodman Drive interchange.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to burglary in Dayton

DAYTON — Crews were called to a burglary at an apartment complex Sunday afternoon in the 1000 block of Danner Avenue in Dayton. Montgomery County Dispatch said that someone flagged down a fire engine responding to another scene and said someone had been stabbed inside the residence. After further...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

China plane crash: Airliner with 133 aboard crashes in Guangxi, reports say

BEIJING — A plane carrying more than 100 people has crashed in China’s Guangxi province, causing a fire on a mountainside, state media outlets are reporting. According to The Associated Press, the incident occurred Monday near Wuzhou. State-run CCTV reported that a China Eastern 737 carrying 133 people crashed and sparked a mountainside fire.
ACCIDENTS
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
64K+
Followers
93K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy