Delays possible as U.S. 35 widening project resumes in Dayton, Riverside

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The final phase of the widening project on U.S. 35 between Steve Whalen Boulevard and I-675 is resuming Wednesday night, prompting the potential for delays if you travel that stretch of highway.

Beginning Wednesday night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Mar. 25, U.S. 35 east will be reduced to one lane from Steve Whalen Boulevard and I-675 in preparation for the remainder of the project.

The construction will involve paving, guardrail work and lighting work, ODOT said.

In the coming weeks, U.S. 35 east will be reduced to two lanes between Steve Whalen and I-675, with the right lane remaining closed until the project is finished in late August.

U.S. 35 west will have daily right lane and shoulder closures between Steve Whalen Boulevard and I-675.

All ramps will remain open during the construction, according to ODOT.

Once the project is completed, there will lull in construction work on the corridor, however a new project will begin in the winter that will involve an $8.2 million redesign of the U.S. 35 and Woodman Drive interchange.

