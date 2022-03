Fix My Flip, a brand new show from renovation superstar Page Turner of Flip or Flop Nashville fame, debuts tonight on HGTV. In this new series, Page is back in her home town of Los Angeles where she will help house flippers turn a profit in real estate with Season 1, Episode 1 of the show airing on Thursday, March 10, at 9 p.m. on HGTV and will also be available to watch after its premiere on Discovery Plus.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO