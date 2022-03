IN THE PUSH to screen all California students for dyslexia, some worry English learners will be mislabeled, making it harder for them to become fluent in the language. Gov. Gavin Newsom has set aside millions over the past two years for dyslexia research at University of California San Francisco to create screening tests in multiple languages that would signal if a child is at risk for dyslexia. A bill in the state Legislature would require all kindergartners, first graders and second-graders to be screened for dyslexia starting in the 2022-23 school year.

