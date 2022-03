A group of legislators from Wisconsin and Wyoming is pushing to get wolves delisted once again from the Endangered Species Act (ESA). The effort comes after a surprise ruling by a federal judge on February 10 that restored federal protections to gray wolves throughout the continental U.S., except in the Northern Rockies. That ruling, which was spurred by a lawsuit from a coalition of environmental groups, reversed a 2020 decision by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to delist gray wolves. The current bipartisan legislation, which is sponsored by Wisconsin senators Ron Johnson (R) and Tammy Baldwin (D), as well as Wyoming senators Cynthia Lummis (R) and John Barrasso (R), would delist gray wolves only in the Great Lakes Region and Wyoming.

WYOMING STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO