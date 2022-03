As reported earlier this week, Scott Hall passed away at the age of 63, following multiple heart attacks during hip surgery last week. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter spoke with Sean Waltman who revealed that Hall’s health had been deteriorating over the past two years due to drinking. It was noted that the public’s belief is that he had drinking issues, but turned things around due to working with DDP. According to Waltman, that was at least close to being true sometimes, but things got bad during the last two years.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO