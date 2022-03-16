Florida Gators football coach Billy Napier to speak in Tampa next month

Florida Gators football coach Billy Napier will be back in Tampa next month for a speaking engagement. [ CHRIS O'MEARA | Associated Press (2021) ]

Florida coach Billy Napier will be coming to Tampa next month for a speaking engagement three days after the Gators’ spring game.

Napier will be in town on April 19 for an event starting at 5:30 p.m. at Armature Works, UF announced Wednesday. Tickets cost $15.

Napier has already spent time in the area in his first few months on the job. He signed four-star tight end Tony Livingston out of King High during the December signing period and was around for the Gators’ Gasparilla Bowl loss to UCF at Raymond James Stadium.

Other stops on Napier’s speaking tour: Gainesville (April 12), Jacksonville (April 21), Orlando (April 27), Lakeland (April 28), Pensacola (May 12), Atlanta (May 16), Fort Lauderdale (May 18) and Gainesville again (May 26).

Tampa is a regular stop for UF coaches as they crisscross the state. Will Muschamp, Jim McElwain and Dan Mullen all made trips here during their tenures.

The Gators are in the first week of spring practice under Napier as they prepare for his Sept. 3 opener at home against Utah.

• • •

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.