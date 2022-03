Naples divorce attorney Russell Knight (https://divorceattorneynaplesfl.com/if-i-was-married-in-another-state-can-i-still-get-divorced-in-naples-florida/) releases a new article that explains the possibility of getting a divorce in Florida if the couple was married in a different state. The lawyer mentions that people usually believe that where the marriage took place would matter in a divorce. This is not the truth. In a divorce, where the couple got married is not important.

NAPLES, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO