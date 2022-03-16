ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Triad lawmakers in Congress agree: U.S. should do more to stop ‘mass murder’ in Ukraine

By Steve Doyle
 4 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Members of North Carolina’s delegation in Washington appear ready to do whatever they can to help the Ukrainians turn back the invasion by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s troops.

They were on hand Wednesday morning when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued his virtual address to Congress. Those in attendance in Washington stood and gave Zelenskyy an ovation for his country’s valiant fight to keep Russia from taking over after the unprovoked insurgence last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pqURE_0eh7Uz3J00
WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 16: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the U.S. Congress by video to plead for support as his country is besieged by Russian forces at the U.S. Capitol on March 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. Zelenskyy addressed Congress as Ukraine continues to defend itself from an ongoing Russian invasion. (Photo by J. Scott Applewhite-Pool/Getty Images)

Clad in the olive-green shirt that has been his wardrobe since the war broke out on Feb. 24, Zelenskyy through an interpreter asked the United States to send more weapons, to help protect Ukrainians and to stop Putin as soon as possible. He showed video of some of the more atrocious attacks on non-military facilities, where women and children have died.

President Joe Biden this week signed a $13.6 billion funding bill passed by Congress to provide more weapons and aid to Ukraine, and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-North Carolina) said he thinks we ought to do even more than that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ak2Pt_0eh7Uz3J00
U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-North Carolina) (Nexstar DC photo)

“I, for one, believe we should use every possible option to arm and equip the Ukrainian people,” Tillis said in a Zoom interview with reporters on Wednesday afternoon. “Mig fighters … high altitude defense systems … resupply javelin stinger missiles … any sort of help we can.

“Putin failed strategically and tactically. We now know he thought he could have air superiority within 24 hours, thought he could have occupation in 10 to 12 days. We are now into our 21st and 22nd days, and what they [Russian armed forces] have taken on is guerrilla-type tactics, killing women and children. … They are bombing villages, even a bread line. Putin has got to be stopped.”

‘Continue standing’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MS9ze_0eh7Uz3J00
Rep. Kathy Manning (D-Greensboro)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tgcZB_0eh7Uz3J00
Rep. Ted Budd (R-Advance)

Kathy Manning and Ted Budd, two of the area’s representatives in Congress, also expressed their support for helping Ukraine.

“This morning, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy provided a moving address to Congress and showed the world the devastation taking place in his country,” Rep. Manning (D-Greensboro) said on Twitter. “The US must continue standing with the Ukrainian people by providing military and humanitarian aid.”

U.S. Rep. Ted Budd (R-Advance) said on Twitter that “President Zelenskyy’s remarks to Congress underscore the need to provide more lethal aid to help Ukraine repel Putin’s evil invasion. We should impose stronger trade restrictions on Russia to further stifle Putin’s ability to project power and pay for his unjust war.”

There were no immediate comments posted or released from retiring Republican Sen. Richard Burr, Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-Denver) or Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-Banner Elk), whose districts include large pieces of the Piedmont Triad.

Tillis, a member of the Armed Services Committee, was by far the most vocal, encouraging continued sanctions and even proposing taking away foreign aid from countries such as China and India that have recused themselves in discussions at the United Nations and stood by idly and watched the invasion unfold.

“We’ve got to keep doing what we are doing with coordinated response with NATO,” he said. “Why don’t they [Ukrainians] have MIG jets? They have 20 to 30 in country. … I think just having those fighters on Ukrainian soil gives Putin something to think about.”

Sanctions should expand

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48aOQg_0eh7Uz3J00
A US military vehicle is stopped in Arlamow, southeastern Poland, near the border with Ukraine, on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert following new crippling Western sanctions that forced his Central Bank to sharply raise its key rate Monday to save the ruble from collapse. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Tillis said he thinks the no-fly zone that Zelenskyy has requested could cause problems with NATO and even lead to World War III. But he also said he thinks the U.S. can provide more air defense support to help the Ukrainians control the skies.

He also said economic sanctions are working and will continue to be a factor. “I think we should layer on additional sanctions,” Tillis said, “continue to put pressure on. It’s having more dramatic effect sooner than we had expected.

“The Russian government is misleading the Russian people. Going to be increasingly difficult to do that as these sanctions layer in. We need more sanctions. I don’t think they end the day they end [fighting] in Ukraine. After Ukraine rebuilds, we have a discussion. This has to be long-lasting for Putin. What he has done is horrendous.”

Tillis also said he thinks the most direct response against the United States likely would be a cyberattack, perhaps through a third party. “I think credible threats are limited,” he said.

“If we don’t meet the challenge in Ukraine, there are a number of other countries where he [Putin] would use same rationale that he is trying to protect his flanks. If he steps one foot into a NATO country….”

‘Allowing for mass murder’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sLDPz_0eh7Uz3J00
Firefighters extinguish flames outside an apartment house after a Russian rocket attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, Ukraine, Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Pavel Dorogoy)

Some members of Congress from North Carolina – Budd earlier and Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-Hendersonville) more recently – made comments that seemed to appear laudatory of Putin and as attacks on Zelenskyy and Ukraine.

“I think Vladimir Putin is a liar,” Tillis said. “He even lied to his troops on the ground before they even invaded Ukraine. Now he has authorized bombing to killing many innocent women and children indiscriminately. He’s lying to the Russian people, lying to the United States, allowing for mass murder of Ukrainians

“I can’t imagine a single positive word can be said about him. Vladimir Putin has failed in this operation. The only thing he has accomplished is murdering women and children.”

