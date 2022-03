We don't know how long these doggies are going to last with today's warm-up, but we're told they're still hanging on in Saratoga Springs!. Treesa Browning told us that she's been building giant snow sculptures on the front lawn of her Saratoga home for years - ever since her kids were really little. They're all grown now, but the tradition is holding strong - so are the paw-some snow dogs, still hanging out, protecting her front lawn.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO