21-state brief filed in support of South Carolina abortion law

By Molly Curley
 4 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) — Twenty-one states have filed an amicus brief supporting South Carolina’s abortion law.

The brief follows a federal district court’s decision to uphold a preliminary injunction of the law. Gov. Henry McMaster then filed a petition calling for the entire Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals to review the decision.

Led by Alabama’s attorney general, the following states joined the amicus brief, according to McMaster’s office: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and West Virginia.

“From the day I signed the heartbeat bill into law, we knew it would be an uphill battle — but a battle well worth fighting,” McMaster said. “We’re grateful that Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and 20 other states share our goals of protecting the right to life and our concern with the three-judge panel’s apparent disregard for South Carolina’s sovereign authority.”

The law bans most abortions in South Carolina once a “fetal heartbeat” is detected. Most doctors have said this happens about six to eight weeks into a pregnancy.

McMaster signed the Fetal Heartbeat Act into law last February. It was immediately challenged in court by Planned Parenthood.

