The mastery of socialization

The South Central Local School District has been in the process of creating additional support systems to benefit staff and student wellness this school year! One of those new supports put in place is the recently hired position of district school social worker, filled by Victoria Johnston, MSW, LSW. Victoria is a recent graduate from The Ohio State University with her master's in social work. Prior to being a part of the South Central Trojan family, she gathered experience working for The Nord Center as a crisis clinician. We welcomed Miss Johnston in as a full-time employee in November of 2021 and she has hit the ground running ever since.

